Montral Startup Community Awards 2022 honor #MTLtechs’ highest and highest honors





Winners include Katy Yam of Real Ventures and Liette Lamonde of Startup Montrals.

Described as a community initiative, the 4th Montral Startup Community Awards honored 12 individuals and groups for their work in supporting the Montral Startup Ecosystem throughout the year.

Over 300 peer nominations were received and a selection committee shortlisted 5 to 10 finalists in each category. The awards were presented at the Gala de la Communaut Startup held on December 1st. Montreal NewTech hosted the event along with the OSMO Foundation and Startupfest.

Puzzle Medical Devices, a startup building the world’s first minimally invasive heart pump for patients with advanced heart failure, won Champion Startup of the Year and Ora Medical won Rising Startup of the Year. The latter startup is developing a smart gait trainer to help rehabilitate patients with walking disabilities.

CAPSolar was awarded Startup-Company Collaboration of the Year for its project with La Socit du parc Jean-Drapeau. CapSolar develops add-on solar modules to extend the range and battery life of low-speed electric vehicles.

Real Ventures’ Katy Yam has been named Connector of the Year. Yam is a partner at Real Ventures and general manager at FounderFuel. She has served on the boards of many companies, including Front Row Ventures, and is a mentor at Techstars, among other community-focused work.

Dalia Ryabinina, Director of Collaborative Research at the Quebec Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy, was honored as Community Champion of the Decade. Ryabinina has held numerous positions in the ministry as Director of Technology Transfer, Coordinator and Advisor on Industrial Research and Innovation.

Liette Lamonde, Managing Director of Startup Montral, was named Ambassador of the Year along with Richard Chenier, Head of Centec MTL.

Winners are voted between an open ballot and a jury vote, the latter being made up of the previous year’s winners. The result of the vote he splits evenly between the two to determine the winner.

Montreal Newtech (MNT) held the first edition of the award in 2017 together with the OSMO Foundation. While MNT describes itself as a community of innovation and tech enthusiasts, the non-profit OSMO Foundation has various touchpoints in his ecosystem of startups in Montral. Startupfest will join the awards organizers in 2021.

About 250 people from Montreal’s startup and innovation community participated in this year’s awards.

Here is the full list of winners:

Volunteers of the Year: Annie LaMontagne, Laura Di Costanzo

Diversity Champion: Groupe 3737

Corporate Champion of the Year: National Bank of Canada

New Stars of the Year: Diana Horke Ratto, Rosalie Simard

Connector of the Year: Katie Yam

Mentor of the Year: Martin Hainaut

Ambassadors of the Year: Richard Chenier, Liette Lamond

Rising Startup of the Year: Ora Medical

Champion Startup of the Year: Puzzle Medical Devices

Startups and companies collaboration of the year: CAP Solar by la Socit du parc Jean-Drapeau (with support from the City of Montral / le Campus de la transition / L’Esplanade / Cycle Momentum)

Community Collaborations of the Year: Cooprathon 2022 Desjardins / Montral Newtech & Collision 2022 – Investissement Qubec International / Desjardins Entreprises / Startup Montral / Le Camp / Economic Laval / 2 Degrs / Bureau du Qubec Toronto / Granby Industriel / LOJIQ / City of Montreal / Bureau du Qubec Toronto / Flots / Silex

10 Year Community Champion: Daria Riabinina

Feature image provided by OSMO.

