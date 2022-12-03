How technology is improving patient care every day





In recent years, innovation in the medical technology sector has advanced at unprecedented levels as technology has become increasingly integral to patient care. From streamlining years of manual processes to creating entirely new diagnostic devices, new technologies are emerging across the industry to have a real-world impact on patient quality of life.

These technologies help companies engage with patients faster and more efficiently, improve traditional devices, integrate more software solutions into patient care, and even launch entirely new products. increase. In addition, these modern tools help medical technology companies keep up with rapid innovation by launching new products faster and expanding into new markets faster.

Streamline processes for better quality

Especially in medical technology, quality matters. A company’s ability to quickly address post-market or field issues is critical to its success. After all, when a product intended to improve patient care does not perform as intended, it can have tangible life-saving impacts.

The secret to rapid post-market action is using a single enterprise platform to automate and consolidate once-manual, disparate processes from case to claims to reportability.

For example, imagine a company that wants to reduce time to problem resolution. Their cases are automatically linked to complaints and can propagate common data, allowing for faster investigations, determination of reporting obligations and electronic submissions.

The company’s enterprise technology also allows batch details to be used to capture non-conformances, allowing ship holds, disposals and field actions to be triggered quickly.

And many of these key innovations cascade downstream into corrective action and preventive action (CAPA), engineering change orders (ECO), and business processes.

Having the ability to close quality loops across the enterprise value chain can not only revolutionize the processes needed, but also deliver better patient experiences and outcomes.

Improving traditional remedies

Headlines about Covid-19 and new strains of monkeypox continue to circulate, while the most common chronic diseases continue to grow at alarming rates.

Technology is helping us find proactive ways to manage the difficult symptoms of these diseases and prevent them before they occur.

Advances in technology are giving patients back their independence. Imagine how much easier a diabetic’s daily life would be if they were treated at home instead of scheduling trips to the hospital for regular appointments. There is none.

Imagine a world where treatments for type 2 diabetes (T2D) could prevent or reverse its progression. About 30 million people in the United States alone have been diagnosed with his T2D, half of which are difficult to control.

Utilizing software as a medical device (SaMD)

Smart technology is virtually inevitable today. We use software devices in our homes, cars, pockets, and many other areas of our lives. Our medical needs are no exception.

Software as a medical device (SaMD) is one of the fastest growing areas of medical technology innovation, delivering the following tangible life-saving benefits:

Remote patient monitoring Faster and more accurate disease diagnosis and treatment decisions, such as stroke and lung problems Streamlined workflow and care team coordination

And the list is growing exponentially. SaMD has changed the way patients manage their health and interact with their healthcare professionals.

Leading the future of care

The pace of innovation in medical technology has accelerated so much that it feels like we have stepped into the future. There are groundbreaking companies focused on eradicating specific cancers that offer comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) that delivers results in days from a simple blood draw. This will allow oncologists to get information more quickly and advise the appropriate treatment for each cancer patient.

This is just one example of how the power of blood tests and the data they unlock can help people with all stages of cancer live longer and healthier lives.

secret weapon

Its secret weapon is the ability to connect all business processes in a single platform solution. Keeping pace with top innovators requires a modern system for managing integrated change processes and cross-functional collaboration across the product and software lifecycle.

Critical and complex products that patients rely on are responsible for ensuring the highest availability, quality, results and uptime.

