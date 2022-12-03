Sex tech startup Lora DiCarlo appears to be dead • TechCrunch





Lora DiCarlo, the sex tech startup that made headlines in 2019 after being blacklisted at a consumer electronics show, appears to have shut down. The company’s website is offline and orders have reportedly gone unfulfilled for months.

TechCrunch reached out to the eponymous founder for confirmation, but it looks like the end of a once-promising tech sex toy company.

Founded in 2017, Lora DiCarlo is part of a new wave of female-led, tech-forward sexual health companies. Innovation Her award at CES 2019 was based on, as our writer said at the time, “Biomimicry and robotics to help women achieve mixed orgasms by simultaneously stimulating the G-spot and clitoris. It was a hands-free device using engineering.

However, the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, has since withdrawn the award and banned the company from exhibiting at the show. Their explanation at the time was that neither the company nor its devices “fit into the product category.”

Predictably, this prompted an immediate backlash, sparking allegations of sexism, modesty, and generally bad judgment. Everyone was on her Lora DiCarlo side, and the publicity was invaluable. She later told her Disrupt on TechCrunch: The company raised her $2 million around that time, totaling about $9 million over five years of operation.

But despite its big return to the show in 2020 (and of course the much-needed TC+ feature), the company has been bogged down in the midst of a pandemic, perhaps the same chip shortages even established hardware makers have encountered. and seems to have fallen victim to manufacturing problems.

The last few months seem to have been the last for Lora DiCarlo as various aspects of a functioning commercial enterprise began to fail, as documented by Women’s Health. The site went down earlier this month and is still down. No official announcement, but the company certainly seems to be Kaput.

Unfortunately, finding success as a hardware startup is hard enough unless the pandemic and sex toy stigma hold you back. We will update this article as soon as we hear from DiCarlo.

