



Last month, the Institute for Education, my nonprofit focused on bipartisanship and the power of soft diplomacy, hosted an event to celebrate the civic tech revolution. The event honored Justice Stephen Breyer for his dedication to understanding technology and a changing world through decades of Supreme Court experience. Our program includes U.S. Chief His Data His Scientist Dennis Ross, Leader of U.S. Digital Corp, President of Innovation His Fellow, Leader of the often overlooked effort to deliver a modern government to the American people. and others included a panel of leaders in the technology sector within the government. .

As I listened to the incredible decade-long efforts of these civic tech movement leaders, I was stuck with one key takeaway from this event. President Biden has not continued the important bipartisan practice of appointing the U.S. Chief Technology Officer. Symbolically, this sends the message that the current administration appreciates the citizen technology movement to make government more accessible and efficient. In practice, this leaves hundreds of civil servants without proper leadership to get the job done.

As part of the 2008 presidential election, then-candidate Barack Obama launched the nation’s first Supreme Leader to ensure that the government and all its agencies have the right infrastructure, policies, and services for the 21st century. I promised to appoint a Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This individual is responsible for securing networks and working with the Chief Technology Officers and Chief Information Officers of each federal agency to ensure that state-of-the-art technology is used and best practices are shared. Lead interagency efforts.

Shortly after taking office, Obama followed his promise by appointing Aneesh Chopra as America’s first Chief Technology Officer. Chopra, the former Secretary of Technology to Virginia Governor Tim Kaine, was confirmed by the Senate in May 2009. During his eight-year tenure, Obama appointed three of his CTOs.

The creation of a CTO role at the highest level of our government has sent an important message at home and abroad. America was ready to lead the charge of providing her 21st century democratic government. In fact, the president had a rule that a technician should be in the room whenever he made an important decision. The president and his CTO worked to have tech entrepreneurs stationed across government agencies. Obama’s second CTO, Todd Park, saved healthcare.gov and championed open data. His third CTO, Meghan Smith, is a mechanical engineer by training and was responsible for diversifying the country’s technical talent pipeline. The effort was so successful that in January 2017, shortly before leaving office, Obama signed the bipartisan American Innovation and Competitiveness Act, making the role of U.S. CTO permanent, among other things.

When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, this newly developed citizen tech service wasn’t sure what its future would look like. Some tech-his superstar, who was heavily recruited from Silicon Valley to his DC, was soon back on the West Coast. But by 2019, Trump showed he too was committed to a government that kept up with the times, appointing Peter Thiel follower Michael Kratzios as his CTO of the United States. The CTO tradition continues and continues to deliver results for citizens.

But President Biden, who is just months away from entering his third year in office, has done insufficient to continue his basic practice of electing America’s technology leaders. A year ago, his administration announced it was looking for his fifth U.S. CTO, but the role has yet to be filled. The country faces many pressing concerns, but the longer the CTO role goes unfulfilled, the more America will fall behind the rest of the modern world.

Estonia votes safely and securely online. In France, the government is using crowdsourcing to help enact new digital legislation. The UK ranks first among countries using e-government to serve their citizens, according to a 2016 United Nations survey. Without top leadership, the brightest technologists, data analysts, and innovators dedicated to serving government cannot deliver the future of government to the American people.

Kathy Coach Kemper is the CEO and Founder of the Institute for Education. The Institute for Education is a non-profit organization committed to engaging the global community to harness the power of data, innovation and soft-her Diplomacy.

