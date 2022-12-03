Inside Hunter Biden Debate Revealed With Lots of Hype, But No Bombshells





top line

Twitter CEO Elon Musk released a Twitter thread of a 37-part internal document on Friday via independent journalist Twitter Files. President Joe Biden’s son President Hunter Biden Despite the mask hype, it doesn’t offer any particularly shocking new details.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk released “Twitter Files” on Friday night, revealing the platform’s reaction to… [+] Bombshell 2020 report on then-Vice President Joe Biden.

AFP Key Facts via Getty Images

A self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, Musk was exposed to independent journalist Matt Taibi, who retweeted his Twitter file on Friday night, calling the internal document Frankenstein’s story of a human-constructed mechanism. , published a series of reported internal communications. It has grown beyond the designer’s control.

The documents were tweeted to suppress an October 2020 New York Post article that alleged unsightly ties between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian energy company that paid Biden’s son Hunter. staff have taken unusual measures. Falsely claiming that Biden committed wrongdoing.

According to the documents, Twitter officials claim the source is on a laptop once owned by Hunter Biden, but undisclosed the story they feared could be the result of a Russian hack. We debated whether or not to

Even without evidence that the information came from Russians or other third parties, Twitter appears to have decided to hide the story under its hacking policy, according to documents (the information was hacked). No evidence has been found to date.)

Twitter eventually removed an article and an account that attempted to share this decision, which was made without former CEO Jack Dorsey’s knowledge.

Taibbi also claims that accounts of celebrities and obscure people alike can be deleted or reinvestigated at the request of political parties, but the system was not balanced across political parties. , determined by contact with staff.For Democrats to complain.

Musk’s latest petition to conservatives comes a month after he said he would restore Trump’s account, which was suspended after the Jan. 6 riots (the former president has pledged to return to the site). ), after urging his supporters to vote Republican. midterm elections.

main background

Musk has hinted at the release of documents regarding the suppression of free speech throughout the week, tweeting on Friday that Twitter will release what really happened in Twitter’s suppression of Hunter Biden articles. By the end of 2020, Dorsey said Twitter’s suppression of the article was a mistake and that Twitter had updated its policy after news of the alleged suppression caused anti-conservative bias within the platform. admitted to Earlier this week, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, said the decision to keep the article private was a result of fears the article was the result of a hack. He added that he personally disagreed with the decision.

amazing facts

In his thread, Taibbi suggested that, as I saw, there was no evidence of government involvement in the laptop story undermining the Republican conspiracy that the FBI was involved in the effort to suppress the report. ing. Musk nevertheless tweeted independently without judicial review and without evidence to support that Twitter acted on a government order to stifle free speech.

tangent

Musk has also faced disrespect from former Twitter insiders, including Roth, who accused Musk of rolling out Twitter Blue to allow people to purchase verification checkmarks without going through the review process. criticized That development has led to multiple parody accounts of him spreading disinformation about celebrities, athletes, politicians and brands such as Lockheed his Martin, Eli He Lily, and Nintendo. Before he bought the media giant for his $44 billion, Musk promised advertisers that it would prevent the platform from going into a say-nothing hell with no consequences. was speech policy. But that plea didn’t stop the advertiser from leaving. After a string of high-profile anti-Semitic posts, mostly by rapper Kanye West, Musk suspended the controversial rapper’s account.

Things to watch out for

A few hours after the Twitter files were published, Musk tweeted: Keep an eye out for episode 2 of his Twitter file tomorrow.

References

This would be great: Musk leaks Twitter’s Hunter Biden file (Politico)

Musk’s “Twitter Files” spotlight Hunter Biden’s story ban (Axios)

A published Twitter email shows how employees discussed how to deal with the 2020 New York Post hunter Biden story (CNN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/12/03/musks-twitter-files-internal-hunter-biden-debate-revealed-with-much-hype-but-no-bombshells/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

