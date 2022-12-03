End-to-end encryption is coming to Android group chats





Group chats can be chaotic enough without unwanted participants hanging around. That’s why I wish there was an extra layer of security to keep all the hot goths contained, which is why Google has encrypted group chats for users of his Android phone’s Messages app when they sign up. We’ve launched a beta program to make it possible.

Google announced Beta in May. For participating Android users, chats within encrypted messages will have a lock icon next to the chat bubble. End-to-end encryption is enabled in the Google Messages app for texts between individual users, but will be completely discontinued once this beta test is complete. -to-end encryption also extends to group chats.

Google began testing end-to-end encryption in Messages in 2020, bringing greater security to users of Android’s default texting app. This latest step is a win for Android, but it’s also part of the company’s ongoing effort to drive adoption of the RCS communication standard for text messaging across devices. For months, Google has argued against Apple’s use of his SMS and MMS texting standards for cross-platform communication. Google’s encryption works only with RCS, not with messages sent via SMS.

Here are some news from the world of consumer tech.

Apples Headset Tech gets a new name

According to a leak reported by Bloomberg, Apple has renamed its software platform for running augmented and virtual reality applications. It’s a small move that could indicate that Apple is one step closer to unveiling its long-awaited mixed reality headset. The new name xrOS replaces the previous working moniker for RealityOS.

Leaks about the headset have been dripping steadily for months, and like Apple, no details or features have been officially confirmed. However, the new name implies that the headset and the applications running on it will have both AR and VR capabilities, a combination known in the industry as augmented or mixed reality. . There’s also no hint of a release date, but it seems more likely that Apple will announce the device next year.

Whatever it is, Apple’s offering could go head-to-head with Metas’ recently announced Meta Quest Pro AR-VR headset. Also, the Sony PlayStation VR2 system is expected to hit the market next year. Whether or not consumers actually want to fully dive into the technology, VR is about to get very crowded.

new gorilla glass

Good news for chronic cell phone breakers. A new, stronger version of Gorilla Glass could be coming to screens near you. Corning, the company that makes Gorilla Glass, showed off the new Victus 2 material in a product video this week, running tests that simulate breaking glass against concrete. According to the company, the new formulation survived his 1-meter drop onto the famously tough surface. (He’s 3.28 feet in the US.) It may not seem like a big deal, but what you feel when you accidentally toss your phone while fumbling to get it out of your pants pocket I hope I can alleviate some of your fears.

According to the company, the Victus 2’s material can withstand an additional 1-meter drop if dropped on a surface softer than asphalt or concrete. Glass is not included in newer phone models. Look for it in next year’s cell phone harvest.

buy time

If you’ve been shopping online lately, you’ve probably noticed the “Buy Now, Pay Later” option at checkout. As the name suggests, these services let you buy what you want and pay in installments. If you do it within a short enough time frame, you can avoid the interest charges that come with your credit card. It’s an attractive option for cash-strapped buyers who want to make big purchases. That is, he does not use BNPL services only for people to buy expensive goods. I’m also using it more and more for basic necessities like gas and groceries.

In this week’s WIREDsGadget Lab podcast, we talk about the buy now, pay later business model and what it means for your wallet.

content

This content can also be viewed on the original site.

