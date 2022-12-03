‘Korea’s Google’ opens world’s first robot-friendly building





In June 2022, South Korean tech giant Naver Corporation opened a new office building. A fleet of robots are now roaming the halls with human employees. This building is a sandbox for experimenting with the technology being developed there, and it can even teach robots how to evade humans.

background

Naver runs South Korea’s most popular search engine and has been nicknamed the “Korean Google”, although “Korean Alphabet” might be more appropriate (admittedly a bit more confusing). increase).

Like Google’s parent company Alphabet, Naver is involved in everything tech-related: AI, robotics, healthcare, self-driving cars, the metaverse, and many of the conglomerate’s most futuristic projects are in R&D. It is led by its subsidiary, Naver Labs. .

In 2016, Naver announced plans to build a new headquarters in Bundang, South Korea, but instead of building a typical skyscraper, the entire facility, called 1784, will be a testbed for Naver Labs technology. decided to It’s called “the world’s first robot-friendly building.”

In April 2022, SangChul Kang, head of NaverLab’s Projects and Platforms Group, said, “At 1784, we will experience and test future technologies in development before introducing them to the world.

In 1784, it was next to the “Green Factory”, the first headquarters of Neighbor.Credit: Naver Corporation

building

The most obvious tech test going on at 1784 involves Rookie, Naver Lab’s self-driving service robot. It’s about 3 feet tall and looks like a water dispenser minus the jug. In 1784, dozens of these bots act as ‘gophers’, carrying things around the building.

For example, employees can place online orders at the in-house Starbucks, and baristas put drinks in Rookie’s storage compartment. The bot then drives to the thirsty worker’s location and uses facial recognition technology to identify who to give it to.

Naver Labs also gave the robot animated “eyes” to help workers anticipate its movements and designed it to be as unobtrusive as possible when navigating the building.

“Socioculturally speaking, we gave the robots manners,” said a member of Naver Labs’ Human-Robot Interaction Team. “We all have a personal space and we feel uncomfortable when other people get too close. Our robots are designed to avoid people in a way that does not encroach on this personal space. “

For Naver, it wasn’t a problem in 1784 for the Rookies to go anywhere they wanted on one floor. By adhering to wheelchair accessibility standards, the company didn’t have to worry about bots being blocked in narrow hallways or individual stairs. .

However, 1784 has 36 floors, so Neighbor designed the robot to be able to use the elevator with its employees. It turns out that the best place for the robot to “stand” is the front corner of the floor, opposite his button. Elevator passengers felt uncomfortable when the bot stood behind them.

To ensure that the robots can continue to operate during times when the elevators are busy, such as lunchtime, Naver built a robot-specific elevator system within 1784 called “Roboport.”

Rookies on Roboport.Credit: Naver Corporation

Rather than trying to make each Rookie “smart”, Naver Labs designed the bot to send data from cameras and sensors to ARC. ARC is a cloud-based system that acts as the brain for all robots in your fleet.

ARC cross-references the images from Rookie’s cameras with a “digital twin” of the building’s interior, allowing it to pinpoint the robot’s location within the building to within 6 inches. Then you can direct the most efficient route to your destination. This communication happens over her local 5G network, so there is very little latency.

In addition to minimizing the need for processing power on individual robots, using a central “brain” will help Naver Labs manage a fleet of robots expected to grow to 100 by the end of 2022. Become.

Naver Labs CEO Sangok Seok told Fast Company:

beyond bots

The Rookie robot is just part of what makes the 1784 futuristic. There’s also a dual-armed robot called ‘Ambidex’ that cleans up the rookies, and the building also houses a ‘startup factory’, an AI research center and a dedicated space for testing mobile technology on more than 200 devices.

Employees also have access to the Healthcare Clinic, which Naver Labs uses to develop technology for the medical industry. This includes AI that listens to patient-doctor conversations and extracts relevant data for medical records.

This kind of AI tech (and Rookies’ facial recognition tech) makes the 1784 sound a little “1984,” but Naver says it complies with South Korea’s data privacy and surveillance laws.

A fleet of rookie robots.Credit: Naver Corporation

Naver also appears to be taking steps to balance the need for data with employee comfort.

The New York Times reports that Rookie relies primarily on its front-facing camera for navigation, which is positioned to capture employees from the waist down. Be warned that your face may be captured if the bot is knocked down or the camera angle is changed.

It is not clear whether a warning is issued when a person is naturally within the robot’s line of sight, such as when a person is sitting. If ARC cannot be positioned using the front-facing camera, the bot will use images from other cameras. That said, it’s unclear if employees always know when they’re being filmed.

Still, Naver’s goal is to eventually sell a product developed in 1784 to its customers, and that could come true sooner or later. Development smart city, NEOM.

By using its own headquarters as a testbed for this technology, Naver hopes that by giving robots “eyes” or by teaching them where they are least creepy, they will be able to get people to see these products before they are out in the world. We are figuring out ways to make our products more comfortable to use. stand in the elevator.

