Google adds speaker labels to transcripts produced by acclaimed recorder app for Pixels





According to 9to5Google, version 4.2 of the app is now available on the Google Play store, and one of the new features added is speaker labels. What are speaker labels? “Automatically detect and label each speaker as you record.” And it’s important to know who said what when you read the transcript. The various speakers will appear in the transcript as Speaker 1, Speaker 2, Speaker 3, and so on. The user can assign a name to each speaker.

Speaker labels are added to Pixels’ Recorder app

Each speaker is also assigned a different color and Material You shape. According to Google, “speech models are temporarily stored on the device until transcript speaker labeling is complete, after which they are deleted (usually within minutes). Stored and can be updated by the user.”

You can assign a name to each speaker listed in the minutes

Note that Google says speaker labels won’t work if your phone is too hot (Pixel 6 Pro users). After updating to version 4.2, you’ll see a new button in the right corner of the app’s recorder UI to quickly turn the speaker labels on or off. This can also be handled in “Settings”.

After the update, the option to auto-detect your microphone will be replaced with the option to use Bluetooth or an external microphone

Each new speaker starts a new line in the transcription. again,[スピーカー ラベルの編集]Press to assign names to each speaker, split transcripts from specific locations, and give passage credit to existing speakers. This update also changed the microphone settings so you can now choose to record using your phone’s microphone or an external microphone (including Bluetooth accessory microphones).

We would like to add that the update is not yet universally available.To check if you can install it from the Play Store, open the Google Recorder app listing on your Android app storefront and scroll down to App Info. increase. The version number is the top line. Remember that you need to show version 4.2 or newer.

