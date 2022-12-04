Google Focuses Duplex on Voice Calls, Shuts Down Web Version





Duplex is Google’s umbrella term for technologies that can handle tedious, multi-step tasks for you. The phone version is the best-known application of this technology, and Google is now shutting down Duplex on the Web.

Google Duplex, announced at I/O 2018, is famous for its ability to book restaurants on your behalf. The feature, which mimics a human when making a call and features disclosure, debuted on his Pixel smartphone before its availability expanded. At his next I/O, Google announced that he would be coming to the web to help with complete tasks, starting with buying movie tickets. His Duplex in Chrome with Assistant branding asks for preferences and then navigates through theater purchase websites.

Google has shut down Duplex on the Web, calling it “deprecated”. The company confirmed to his TechCrunch that a notice for web partners said, “Automation features enabled by Duplex on the Web will no longer be supported after this date. [December 2022]”

Since being announced at I/O 2019, Duplex now supports:

Buy Tickets: “Buy theater tickets for users on your website.” Retail Website Checkout Assistance (2021): “Empower your users with an optimized and automated checkout experience on your website.” Food Ordering on Restaurant Websites (2021): “When users Allows you to order food on your website.” Flight check-in assistance for airline websites: “Allows users to check-in to their flights on your site. Receives Assistant Notification Service User details are pre-filled into website check-in forms with flight booking information from Gmail Automatic password change (2022): “Use Google Assistant to site Automate password changes”. Automated Discount Finder: “Automatically apply coupons to your website.”

Duplex worked by periodically training “to your site so that the Google Assistant can perform certain actions.” Changing passwords was a well-established feature.

Google is shutting down Duplex on the Web, citing user and developer feedback. It’s also doing this to “fully focus on bringing AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”

This meant that Duplex on the Web was less used and voice versions that handled phone calls were more common. On Pixel phones, Duplex powers the popular Hold for Me and Direct My Call. This allows you to tap instead of interacting with the actual dial pad on the phone tree. Google also uses voice technology to check store hours and product availability.

9to5Google’s view

In the short term, Duplex re-prioritization makes sense since we still have a lot of phone-only interactions. However, in the future everything will be the web version and having an assistant that can handle these tasks would be very powerful.

