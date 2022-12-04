New report reveals big shortcomings of tablets





The new 10th generation iPad.

apple

The latest iPads are great. The 10th generation model has a better design, a much larger display, a faster processor and an edge-mounted Touch ID sensor. There’s a front-facing camera, particularly conveniently located on the long side, which is arguably better than other iPad models. It costs a fraction of the price of the iPad Air and is about the same.

However, there is one disappointing element to the announcement. Stylus compatibility is limited to the 1st generation Apple Pencil, not the superior 2nd generation version.

Now iFixit’s teardown video explains why. This may be due to the excellent placement of the front-facing camera on the long side of the tablet, which makes it suitable for video conferencing, for example.

A teardown reveals that inside the iPad, the camera element sits exactly where the tiny wireless charging coil that charges the second-generation Apple Pencil on other iPad models would normally sit.

Of course, Apple engineers have been thinking about these things long and hard, so there may be more reasons for the lack of Pencil 2 support, such as wanting to keep some elements exclusive to the more expensive iPad models. not.

This new iPad has the same USB-C connector found on all current Apple tablets. Moving from Lightning to USB-C means you’ll need an adapter to charge your Apple Pencil, which has a built-in Lightning connector.

But here a question arises. If Apple, like us, decides that the landscape-facing front-facing camera is better on the iPad, how will the company solve the problem of other models?

The most obvious solution is to move the pencil placement to one of the short sides, but that means a matching short pencil. Rumors of one of these surfaced last year, so perhaps what was dismissed as a fake was actually a prototype? , and an off-center charging coil may be able to work with future tablets.

Interesting conundrum. In the meantime, check out the iFixit teardown. It’s here:

