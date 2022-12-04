Google attacks Apple for not supporting RCS when sending group message encryption.





When two Google Messages users are chatting one-on-one, the messages exchanged are end-to-end encrypted. So if a Coca-Cola CEO wants to trade a secret formula with a Kentucky Fried Chicken CEO, both can rest easy knowing that no one outside of the other knows the secret formula they’re trading. (Remember this is a fictitious example).

But let’s say the CEO of Krispy Kreme joins the chat and wants to share the company’s secret donut recipe with two other executives in exchange for their secret. that would be a problem. why? In the past, group chats in Google Messages weren’t protected by encryption, but that’s now changed.

Group chat encryption begins rolling out to Google Messages beta testers

Earlier this year, Google said it was working to add group chat encryption to its Messages app. Droid-Life says the feature is now rolling out to some of his Google Messages beta testers. To participate in the Google Messages Beta, you must first install the Google Messages app on your Android phone.

Those who signed up for the Google Messages beta program get the first crack in group encryption

Now let’s talk about Android users. To take advantage of the features available using Rich Communication Services (RCS), you must install Google Messages from the Play Store as well as use the same messaging app to talk to others. With RCS to RCS messaging, you can send longer messages, longer enhanced videos and photos, get read receipts, view input indicators, chat using blue speech bubbles, and more , you can take advantage of the security of encryption.

However, you should remember the following: All of these great features come together when one of her members of a group chat uses her iPhone or a carrier-supported messaging app like Verizon Messages (found on the Play Store). Lost. Sound familiar? The only difference between this and Apple’s iMessage is that Google Messages users don’t tease or intimidate iPhone users who participate in group messages.

Google celebrates 30th birthday with SMS text message

In addition to group chat encryption, beta testers will be the first to receive the ability to react to messages with available emojis. Currently, there are only 7 emojis that can be used as reactions (thumbs up, smile with heart eyes, laugh with tears, surprised look, sad face with tears, frown, thumbs up) down).

According to Google, RCS is an industry standard and is used by these companies

Speaking of RCS, Google also published a blog post today teasing Apple’s lack of support for RCS. In the article, Google says Apple’s text messaging platform hit a dead end in his 1990s. Her manager Neena Budhiraja, Group Products for Messages by Google, wrote:

Google also pointed out that tomorrow will be the first text message’s 30th birthday. Alphabet Division and the search giant said: Run, but everyone is ready to upgrade. ”

