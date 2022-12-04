



Gaining a true perspective on life is not always easy.

You move so fast these days that you feel like you’re being dragged along.

Of course, technology has a fair amount of responsibility. Built to make things go faster. Designed to speed up your pulse and brain. As we know it is made to destroy life.

And so I begin my sermon on the 30th anniversary of SMS. That’s right, on December 3, 1992, 22-year-old Software his architect Neil Papworth sent his colleague Richard his Jarvis an email expressing his heartfelt feelings.

The message read “Merry Christmas”.

Well, Papworth is British, so don’t expect too much hype unless it’s about Europe.

30 years later, here we are. We text and sext and often get annoyed. So how has email changed civilization?

Conveniently, we have the results of a survey conducted by Infobip in front of us. It claims to be “the world’s most connected cloud communications platform.”

Doesn’t it just roll off your tongue and roll onto your keyboard?

However, Infobip is a Croatian company. My closest contact, Dario Vince, creator of the fantastic new TV series Metropolitanci, told me that Infobip is a highly respected company in the country.

But what about Infobip’s research on text messaging?

Perhaps many of the results are predictable. Only 45.2% of Americans admit to having sexted. 54.8% of her Americans wanted to consult a lawyer first.

And would you believe that only 27% of millennials admit to texting from a funeral? Funerals are really boring, aren’t they? But only 22% of Gen Z and 12% of Gen X admit to doing the same. Only 2% of baby boomers are keeping up with this deadly trend.

But what worries me the most is human relationships. they reveal a lot.

So I dug into the darker details and found myself crying for the future of our species.

I was encouraged that only 14% of baby boomers admitted to having sexted. But when he found out that 45% of the Gen Zers were scammed by email, my mind quickly turned in the direction of thrombosis.

No one likes being abandoned and in fact most people are timid. But being fooled by the text seems to be the perfect mixture of cowardice and ruthlessness. You might think it’s pretty much the very definition of Silicon Valley.

Consider, though, how difficult the road to love is these days. All is well, but one ping on her phone plunges you into despair.

This is clearly what only 4% of baby boomers have experienced. That might begin to explain why they don’t understand young people at all.

But don’t worry. I’m bad for you Much worse.

The study found that 26% of millennials proposed via text message.

I said yes I suggested.

Yes, like when proposing marriage, the heavenly great union of two lonely beings who finally found each other on a dating app.

Now think about what is wrong with this world. You want to find the right time, the right atmosphere, and the right way to ask your lover to marry you.

So you text them.

Amazingly, I can still give hope. Only 17% of Gen Zers said they proposed to them via email.

But they’re still kids, right? What if they don’t quite get the point of a loving proposal? What if a new, true loving proposal really is about texting your forever feelings?

We’re done, I tell you. It’s over.

