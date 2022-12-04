Top 10 AI venture capitalists to follow in tech development in 2023





IndustryTrends December 3, 2022

Technological development includes scientific and technical knowledge specifically for solving real problems in industry and commerce. Disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning, and data science are constantly enabling societal progress. Here are the top 10 AI venture capitalists to follow for tech development in 2023.

graphcore

Graphcore is a British semiconductor company that develops AI and machine learning accelerators. It aims to create massively parallel intelligence processing units that hold complete machine learning models inside the processor.

H2O

H2O.ai is a leading AI cloud company on a mission to democratize AI for everyone. Customers use his H2O AI cloud platform to rapidly create, operate and innovate to solve complex business problems and accelerate the discovery of new ideas. H2O.ai is a trusted AI partner for over 20,000 global organizations including AT&T, Aegon/Transamerica, Allergan, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Capital One, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Hitachi, Kaiser Permanente, PayPal, PWC, Walgreens and more is. , more than half of the Fortune 500 and 1 million data scientists.

Highland Capital Partners

Highland Capital Partners is a global venture capital firm with offices in Boston, Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Highland has raised more than $4 billion of his funding and has invested in over 280 companies, with 47 IPOs and 134 acquisitions.

horizon ventures

Li Ka-shing’s private investment arm, Horizons Ventures, is a leading investor in some of the world’s most innovative companies and disruptive technologies, including Facebook, Waze, Spotify, Impossible Foods, Improbable and Zoom. It’s home.

hyper science

Powered by machine learning, Hyperscience offers the most accurate intelligent document processing platform on the market. Combining artificial intelligence with a human-centric approach, Hyperscience takes business processes to the next level, unlocking actionable knowledge with unparalleled accuracy.

IBM

International Business Machines Corporation is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in more than 171 countries. The company was founded in 1911 in Endicott, New York, by his businessman Charles his Ranlett Flint in the Trust as his Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR), and in 1924 became “International Business Machines”. Renamed. IBM was founded in New York.

carbon x

iCarbonX is a technology company that is changing the way people monitor and understand their health and optimize their lives. We build platforms and tools to digitize, analyze and understand life, providing intelligent products and applications designed for every aspect and stage of life, making everyone smarter every day. allow you to make good choices.

uncertain

Icertis is a privately held software company that provides contract management software to enterprise businesses using a software-as-a-service model. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Institutional partner

IVPs are hardworking teams of specialists who act as trusted allies to technology executives. Because the company’s primary goal is to drive growth, and it truly believes that is the key catalyst that separates the ultimate winners from the rest. The company works hard to help CEOs mitigate the daunting challenges that inevitably arise during the fast-growing phase of a company’s lifecycle.

Intel Capital

Intel Capital invests in companies focused on shaping the future of cloud technology, next-generation mobile technology, applications and gaming. Investors will invest in artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, data centers, cloud, 5G, next-generation computing, semiconductor manufacturing, and other technologies.

share this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.analyticsinsight.net/top-10-ai-venture-capitalists-to-follow-for-tech-development-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos