iOS 16.2 should fix always-on display issue on iPhone 14 Pro





The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have some flashy software changes, like dynamic islands for showing system alerts and the long-awaited always-on display. The latter feature isn’t exactly new. For years, Android devices have had always-on displays that show important information when the screen is off. What you see is a black screen with the time and date and possibly a notification icon. But the iPhone version has Apple’s own twist.

The 14 Pro’s always-on display shows the time and date (along with widgets) against a dark version of the wallpaper photo instead of a black screen. I’ve had my iPhone 14 Pro for nearly three months now, and it took me about half the time to get used to the always-on display as it seemed unlocked. Apple deserves credit for figuring out how to make an always-on display look almost like a regular lock screen, but there’s a problem. Some of us want a more discreet, less attention-grabbing always-on display.

Fortunately, iOS 16.2 is the answer. The iOS 16.2 beta, Apple’s next iPhone software update, added a control that allows you to turn off the wallpaper when Always On Display is active. In other words, you can make your iPhone’s always-on background solid black without changing your lock screen photo.

If you want to try[設定]Go to[ディスプレイと明るさ]to tap[常時ディスプレイ]Choose. From there, you’ll see options to show wallpaper and notifications.[壁紙を表示]If I disable it, I always get a black display.

In our testing, using the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display didn’t reduce battery life. However, some have had the opposite experience. For those who have experienced battery life issues, we hope that replacing the lock screen with a solid black background addresses these concerns. I found the 14 series to have shorter battery life than the iPhone 13 series.

According to Bloomberg’s Marc Garman newsletter, the iOS 16.2 update is currently in beta and the final version will likely be available in December. If you’re interested in trying out the public beta, read our iOS 16.2 beta guide. It walks you through the process step by step.

Now Playing: Watch This: iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Review: Lots of Upgrades,…

14:11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/ios-16-2-should-fix-an-flaw-with-the-iphone-14-pros-always-on-display/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos