tcs: Road Runner! How TCS Uses Marathon to Raise Brand Awareness and Demonstrate Innovation
Michelle Taylor, Head of Global Sports Sponsorship, TCS
synopsis
In 2010, Brand TCS was valued at $2.3 billion by Brand Finance and ranked ninth in the IT services sector. By 2022, its brand value will grow 730% to reach $16.7 billion, making it the second largest in the industry after Accenture.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services provider by revenue, is increasing its focus on sports sponsorship programs to increase brand awareness and recognition, a senior company executive said. . The acquisition of Digital Design as part of the company’s design studio TCS Interactive is a key component of these initiatives. “While this is huge for us in terms of building employee pride, it has also been shown to really help us from the start.
Dec 04, 2022
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/information-tech/road-runner-how-tcs-uses-marathons-to-boost-brand-recognition-demonstrate-innovation/articleshow/95962558.cms
