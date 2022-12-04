



Ready to introduce you to Google Cloud CDN Interconnect? Our GCP support team is here to answer your questions and concerns.

What is Google Cloud CDN Interconnect?

Cloud CDN relies on Google’s global edge network to serve content closer to your users. This will improve the speed of your website or application. Additionally, Cloud CDN serves content to your users using a global external HTTP(S) load balancer (classic) or a global external HTTP(S) load balancer.

CDN Interconnect allows third-party CDN providers to set up direct peering links with Google’s global edge network in various locations. This allows the user to forward traffic from her VPC network to the provider network.

Additionally, CDN Interconnect helps optimize CDN population costs and use direct connectivity to select CDN providers from Google Cloud.

CDN Interconnect Sample Use Case Heavy Egress Traffic

If you want to overfill your CDN with large data files from Google Cloud, you can easily use CDN Interconnect. Optimize your traffic and automatically save money by linking Google Cloud with your provider of choice.

Frequent content updates

Cloud workloads that constantly update data stored in CDN locations can take advantage of CDN Interconnect. This is because direct links reduce latency for these specific CDN destinations.

Common CDN interconnect service providers include Akamia, Cloudflare, Lumen, fastly, Limelight Networks and Verizon Digital Media Services. If you need further help with CDN Interconnect, let us know in the comments.

Conclusion

Finally, a support engineer gave a quick introduction to Cloud CDN Interconnect. You also learned how to optimize your CDN population and reduce costs.

