Tennessee road plan considers toll lanes and raises prices for electric vehicles.Tech Talk & Innovation





NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is allowing freeway toll lanes in his first big push after winning re-election after paying tens of billions of dollars for road projects. , considering tripling the price for electric car owners.

Republicans are adamant about what he won’t do. Raise the gas tax. Adds fully toll roads. Or issue debt in lieu of state pay-as-you-go road financing methods.

Lee says timing is key to pivoting quickly onto the road. With Tennessee’s rapid growth and truck traffic, state transportation officials say he needs a $26 billion project to deal with worsening congestion, prompting Lee’s predecessor to overhaul roads. Only his $3.6 billion of that is planned under a massive swipe. Officials also say projects take him 15 years on average and are 40 percent over budget.

Like other states, Tennessee’s current gas tax road subsidies appear to be losing credibility as more people switch to fuel-efficient electric vehicles. Tennessee is also becoming a hub for electric vehicle production, underscored by an upcoming large-scale Ford electric vehicle project with a partner battery plant.

Much of what Lee wants requires the participation of Republican lawmakers. This includes opening the possibility for private companies to bid to build new express lanes on highways and charge tolls for their profit. Lawmakers should also approve an increase in the annual fee for electric vehicles from $100 to $300.

Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley said all express toll lanes will be newly constructed and existing carpool lanes will not be converted into toll lanes. Across the country, he said five states have expressway toll lanes, 10 have carpool lanes, and other states can join for a fee, according to his February 2021 report by the Federal Highway Administration. has become

States can control driver eligibility and pricing policies that can increase or decrease based on current congestion, charging only those who want a faster ride. Private companies will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the lanes.

There’s nothing fairer than paying for what you use, Eley told reporters on Thursday.

The $300 electric car fee is potentially the most expensive in the country. As of July, 31 states have similar annual fees, ranging from $50 in Colorado to $225 in Washington, according to the National Congress of States. Eley said the price increase better reflects what electric vehicle drivers pay in federal and state gas taxes.

But Lee said the authorities may or may not settle for $300.

Lee told reporters he wants to make sure everyone gets paid a fair price.

Automobile tax is a mixed bag by state. For example, some have property taxes and annual inspection fees. Tennessee is phasing out its last mandated vehicle test and does not charge property taxes on private vehicles.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Jeff Yarbro said he wanted to hear about everything from roadworks to public transportation and would wait for details on Mr. Lee’s strategy.

Nashville legislators are looking forward to learning more and speaking with the governor as much of the focus is on the state’s highways. need strategy.

Lee’s sweeping road push, which also calls for higher pay for transportation workers and other public-private partnerships, comes after former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam reached a deal amid a protracted battle over the 2017 plan. was broken Haslam’s IMPROVE Act increased the Tennessee gas tax from $0.20 to $0.26 per gallon over his three years, and also increased diesel rates.

Lee’s push came after President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Act was passed. But the governor’s transportation team said his five-year construction plan in Tennessee added about $1.7 billion under the law, which it said was not a major influx of money.

Railroad expansion, on the other hand, is not part of Lee’s immediate plans. The concept has been hotly debated around Nashville, where the light rail vote failed in 2018, but it will accelerate opposition to tax increases and gentrification that has forced some low-income people out of their communities. overruled by concerns that it could. Eley said the state will continue to explore railroad possibilities in the future.

In the Republican-led Congress, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally said they were on board to dig deeper into how transportation infrastructure is funded.

When lawmakers return for the annual legislative session in January, they will have a lot to offer. For one, Sexton mentioned rails as a topic that needed discussion.

To solve the problem of traffic congestion, Sexton said, we need to have an open discussion about infrastructure in the state. These should include expanding rail access, shortening the multi-decade timeline for road construction, and considering interstate highway lanes in highly congested areas.

Kimberly Cruesi of Nashville contributed to this report.

