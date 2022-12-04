Unable to run scripts in Apps Script (Google Sheet)





I have a fairly simple dataset in Google Sheets. I created an AutoSort script. Save and[実行]When I click , I get the following error: One from the popup and one from the execution log.

Popup error:

Authorization Required This project requires permission to access data.

*For this error,[アクセス許可を確認する]I have a button and when I log in using my Google account nothing happens.

Execution log error:

WARNING You need access to a Google account to run this project. Please try again and allow this time.

This Google Sheet is owned by my personal Gmail account and I use my business Gmail admin account to edit and script them. I also went to this sheet and tried to run the script using her personal Gmail account and got the same error.

Google has not verified this app The app is requesting access to sensitive information in your Google account. Do not use until the developer ({mypersonalemail}@gmail.com) has verified this app on Google.

Any insight on how to authorize this would be appreciated. Sounds like something small I’m missing.

Also, in my personal email, I receive a message with the following subject:

See edits to Apps Script projects in documents

Allows links to access worksheets and scripts, but no way to authorize edits or anything like that.

Expected behavior:[実行]I expect the script to run when I click the

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stackoverflow.com/questions/74672351/apps-script-google-sheet-not-allowing-me-to-run-script The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos