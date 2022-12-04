CXO Innovation Summit 2022: From cloud strategy to big data to building resilience everywhere





Sponsored by VST ECS, the CXO Innovation Summit covered many of the key themes underpinning the rise of the modern digital enterprise through four days of keynotes at Shangri-La Boracay.

Entitled “Modernization in the Age of the Digital Economy”, this highly anticipated event brought together technology leaders, vendors and customers to stay up-to-date on key trends in today’s ICT industry. The CXO Innovation Summit was last held at the same venue in 2019.

Jimmy Go, CEO of VST ECS, said in his opening remarks to the approximately 200 delegates at the summit: To meet the demands of a changed world, we must prepare for an unpredictable future where technology is central to innovation and enterprise success. ”

“Depending on business priorities, modernization can take place in many areas, including cyber security, data protection, storage, data management, networking, cloud solutions, collaboration solutions, and process automation. , IT modernization initiatives should result in a transformation of the business,” said Go.

Subsequent keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions focused on specific areas of business innovation, including:

Grow in the cloud. The myriad of services and technologies in the cloud can give you a competitive edge, accelerate your time to market, innovate, and improve your customer experience. Track speakers provided proven strategies on how to best leverage the cloud to transform, reinvent, and grow your business.

The science of cyber intelligence and risk management. New ways of working have revealed hidden vulnerabilities in corporate networks, and several summit sessions provided a foundation for assessing and developing organizational resilience to threats, especially when dealing with evolving ransomware. provided.

big data. Many industries, including banking, media, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare, are investing heavily in big data analytics, and the Big Data track educates viewers on how to adapt, adopt, and leverage technology, data analytics, and experience. made me think. Provided to ensure long-term competitiveness.

Modern data recovery strategies. Today’s data lives in an ever-evolving environment, and this track explores the various components of resilience to ensure continuity of service regardless of circumstances, including storage, backup, network security, and power. supported and guided

Building intelligent next-generation connectivity. Advances in connectivity and communication technology have played a major role in connecting physical objects to enable the exchange of information. The session explored the integration of smart technologies that enable IoT devices and machines to communicate and make autonomous decisions across physical and digital distances. world.

tomorrow’s workforce. As the workplace transitions to digital and the workforce becomes distributed, this track discusses issues related to developing a digital workplace framework, facilitating collaboration and connection in a changing workforce, and using technology to foster learning and innovation. has been taken up.

Prominent sponsors of one of the biggest ICT events of the year include Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Dell Technologies, APC, Cisco, Aruba, Oracle, and Fortinet. HP, Trend Micro, VMWare, Lenovo, Yugabyte DB, Huawei.

VST ECS is the nation’s leading ICT distributor with an extensive portfolio of products, solutions and services.

