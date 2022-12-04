Google, Meta Forced To Deal With News Media





Online platforms will be forced to pay news publishers under a new negotiation scheme that could bring back “about $30 million to $50 million” to the media sector, Broadcast Minister Willie Jackson announced.

Jackson said the government is currently drafting legislation to introduce a “backstop” to “encourage” tech giants to do business with online news companies.

“It’s not fair that big digital platforms like Google and Meta are allowed to host and share local news for free. News is expensive to produce and it’s the only fair way for them to pay. ”

He made it clear that the company is considering Google and Meta, which own Facebook and Instagram, for the planned legislation.

In an interview with Q+A this morning, Jackson said the law sets out processes for negotiation, mediation and forced bargaining if no agreement is reached between technology platforms and media companies.

“We are currently discussing timelines and are saying it will probably take three to six months in terms of trying to reach an agreement,” he said.

“If no agreement is reached, compulsory mediation and arbitration processes will be put in place to ensure fair dealing is unfolded.”

He said the threat of an arbitration process acts as an incentive for platforms to make deals with private media companies on their own terms.

Similar compulsory bargaining schemes have been introduced in Australia and Canada in the past few years. The broadcast minister said he believed research showed there was an “imbalance” that required a mechanism backed by law.

A person touches the Facebook app icon on the phone. (Source: istock.com)

“Recognizing the power imbalance between major online platforms and local businesses, the bill would allow media organizations to form communities without first requiring Department of Commerce approval to negotiate,” he said. said in a statement.

The law is designed as a backstop to encourage businesses to reach high-quality voluntary agreements first. If companies like Google and Meta make good deals, new laws can be avoided. ”

Legislative fallbacks can be powerful. For example, in Australia, this law has never been used, as companies make voluntary transactions to avoid being subject to the law. In Canada, Google reached agreements with over 150 publications before the law was enacted. ”

He told Q+A that the Bureau of Broadcasting Standards would play a role in regulating and “shaping” the new scheme.

“They’re going to be our regulators on this. So they’re going to go through with this. They’re going to shape the negotiation process, the framework in terms of what’s going to happen and where it’s going. The reality is We’re talking about $30 million to $50 million coming back to the local market,” he told Q+A.

Jackson said a forced bargaining scheme would result in an influx of additional revenue that would be used to produce “high-quality content.”

Some agreements have been reached voluntarily, but smaller regional, regional, Maori, Pacific and ethnic media are likely to miss, so this is to ensure everyone is treated fairly.” he said in a statement.

(Source: Associated Press)

The announcement comes after calls from some in the industry, including the chief of staff, to introduce an Australian-style compulsory bargaining scheme.

Australia’s Commerce Commission estimates that tech giants have paid around A$200 million (NZ$212 million) to media companies since the scheme was enacted last year.

READ MORE: Facebook withdraws Australian news ban after constructive talks with government

Meanwhile, some critics say Australia’s schemes fail to force media companies to spend new revenues directly on public interest journalism.

In an interview with Q+A, Willie Jackson said the government “could probably find a way” to force publishers to use the new revenues to generate additional journalism.

“That’s what I try and make sure it’s in the law because otherwise it’s all a waste of time,” he said. “We will find a way.”

Last year, a government-commissioned report on bargaining imbalances suggested that New Zealand news companies also benefited “significantly” from online platforms.

“While digital platforms benefit from increased engagement by posting links to news content on their own platforms, news companies prefer that content be easily accessible to consumers through platforms such as Google and Facebook. It’s also clear that we’re extracting significant value from doing so,” said the author.x

meta responds

The proposal fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between Facebook and news, and controls how and if content appears on Facebook, and receives great value from sharing it. is the publisher,” Meta’s regional policy director Mia Garlick said in a statement Sunday.

“We are also unaware of current commerce in New Zealand and the government’s own unique advice that news legislation will not solve the long-standing digital transformation challenges facing the news industry. We are concerned about unintended impacts on innovation in both media, especially for smaller entrepreneurial publishers including forest, regional, digital-first and diversified media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/12/04/google-meta-to-be-forced-to-strike-deals-with-news-media-govt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos