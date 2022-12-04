China’s police state targets zero Covid protesters





It’s been another busy week in the security space, with big news about protests, surveillance, spyware, data breaches and more. In the United States, a recent court filing showed that the FBI used a controversial warrant on January 6 to obtain Google location data from thousands of devices in and around the Capitol. Details of how it leaked out. The importance of Twitter’s role in documenting human rights violations and the consequences if social media platforms break down.

On November 30th, Google’s Threat Analysis Group moved to block a Spanish-language hacking framework targeting desktop computers. An exploit framework called Heliconia came to Google’s attention after a series of anonymous submissions to Chrome’s bug reporting program. Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla have all patched the Heliconia vulnerability, but remember to always keep your devices up to date. Here’s what you need to know about all critical security updates released in the past month.

Researchers at Google said this week that cryptographic keys used by mobile phone makers to verify the software in their devices, including the Android operating system itself, were stolen and used by malware to verify their authenticity. I also discovered that

Finally, we published Part 6 of WIRED reporter Andy Greenbergs series, The Hunt for the Dark Webs Biggest Kingpin. It chronicles the downfall of AlphaBay, the world’s largest dark web marketplace. The series excerpt, Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency, is available wherever you buy the book.

And there are more. Each week we highlight news that we didn’t cover in detail on our own. Click the heading below to read the full article.

A deadly fire in an apartment building sparked mass demonstrations in China, with thousands of protesters in major cities taking to the streets in defiance of the country’s zero-corona policy. , on a scale not seen in the country since the deadly Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, faces massive surveillance and censorship mechanisms that the state has refined over decades. Authorities are using facial recognition, phone searches, and informants to identify, intimidate, and detain protesters.

The protests are a stress test of China’s sophisticated censorship machinery, and experts say the sheer volume of video clips is likely overwhelming China’s censorship forces. Limit router availability to circumvent VPNs and firewalls. On Sunday, a Chinese-language Twitter account spammed the service with a link to an escort service along with the name of the city where the protests are occurring in an attempt to drown out information about the protests.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is overheated after it mistakenly posted sensitive data on thousands of asylum seekers during a routine update to its website. The data, including the names, dates of birth, nationalities and places of detention of more than 6,000 individuals, were exposed for five hours before being deleted by authorities. Disclosure of data could expose migrants affected by the breach to reprisals from fleeing gangs and governments.

Technological negligence by government agencies has occurred as the Biden administration dramatically expanded the use of technology to monitor immigrants on conditional release through smartphone apps and ankle monitors.

The U.S. government has an obligation to keep the names and information of asylum seekers confidential so they don’t face retaliation, an attorney for Human Rights First, the organization that discovered the leak, told the Los Angeles Times.By ICE Exposing sensitive data is illegal, unethical, and a mistake that should never be repeated.

A new study shows that Google continues to retain sensitive location data for individuals seeking abortions, despite pledging in July to remove this type of data from its systems. Researchers at the advocacy group Accountable Tech conducted a series of experiments to analyze data Google stores about individuals seeking abortions online. It turned out that Google had stored the results of Google Maps searches for directions to an abortion clinic or directions to visit a Planned Parenthood facility for several weeks. Google spokeswoman Winnie King told her theGuardian that users can turn off their Web & App Activity at any time, manually delete all or part of their data, or have their data automatically deleted on a regular basis. He said he could choose.

Their findings contradict a pledge Google made after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. If the system identifies that someone has visited one of these places, it will remove those entries from location history immediately after the visit, the company said in July. Five months later, it seems Google has not implemented this change.

Popular password manager LastPass is investigating a security incident following its second breach this year. In a blog post about the incident, Chief Executive Karim Tuva said the attackers used data stolen from his LastPass system in August to access customer information, but it was stolen. No specific customer information was disclosed. Company encryption method. We are working to understand the scope of the incident and identify the specific information that was accessed, Toubba said. In the meantime, you can be assured that LastPass products and services are fully functional.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/china-zero-covid-protest-crackdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos