Norman Resigns from Innovation First | Local News





After more than a quarter of a century developing new technologies and looking to the horizon, Tony Norman has decided to focus on his future.

Co-Founder of Greenvilles Innovation First and its affiliates, Norman is retiring.

This is actually something I’ve been thinking about for a while, he told Herald Banner this week.

But Norman, who serves as president and CEO of the company he founded with Bob Mimrich, won’t be leaving for good.

Norman said he will remain on the board. let him put his hand

Innovation First started as a local robotics company but has since expanded into a global electronics and technology company. It continues to be a leader in educational and competitive robotics products and is growing as a developer of consumer robotic toys.

Norman and Mimlich graduated from Greenville High School, went on to work for Raytheon, and entered the Robotics, Science and Technology Inspiration (FIRST) competition. FIRST challenges students around the world to solve engineering problems using robotics technology.

While working for Raytheon, the two discovered several flaws in the system used in the competition and became the default technical support staff for local FIRST participants.

Innovation First designed the technology that powers the Vex Robotics Design System and partnered with RadioShack in 2005 to develop the product platform. In 2006 Innovation First took full ownership of this technology.

Innovation First became a privately held company in 1996. In 1999, the RackSolutions division was established to design the brackets and mounting hardware that became the company’s bread and butter.

Norman said the past few years have been difficult for innovation-first, like other tech companies, due to global issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that the company had to deal with problems in obtaining equipment and components, including chips and semiconductors, from abroad.

Norman said it’s just starting to return to pre-COVID levels.

More recently, a series of posts on robotics-related online message boards and social media forums emerged, alleging sexual harassment at Innovation First and alleging the company fostered a hostile work environment. .

Norman said he was apparently aware of the posts, but said many of the allegations related to incidents that allegedly occurred in 2015 and 2016.

I was out of the country most of the time, he said, adding that the post was made by a former employee who is now affiliated with a competitor of his.

Norman said he believes there will be some big changes in the innovation-first management structure in the near future.

We are planning to reorganize our board of directors, which will include the appointment of a new CEO.

Norman said he plans to make an announcement in the next few weeks.Maybe it will be next week or so.

VEX is also expanding its lab and curriculum offerings for students studying Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM).

He said it will soon be available for preschool through 12th grade classes.

Mimrich will also remain with the company.

Bob will remain and will remain on the board, Norman said. Still, Norman isn’t entirely convinced of his plans.

He wants to spend more time with his two children and is eagerly awaiting the return of his wife, who has been in China for an extended period under COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

I’m going to be around Norman added that I will continue to support the community and remain on the boards of several local service agencies. I say I’m going to travel, but I’ve been all over the world. But other than that, I just want to enjoy life.

