Everything I Know So Far, Everything I Want to See





Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Google made the smart decision to return to its beloved Nexus roots and launch a cheaper Pixel smartphone in 2019. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL boasted the same great camera performance as their more expensive siblings at a fraction of the price they started at just $400. Since then, each Pixel A-series phone has delivered similarly impressive value for money, so we’ve already been eagerly awaiting the Pixel 7a. Let’s dive in and see what we can expect from Google’s next affordable phone.

Is there definitely a Google Pixel 7a?

Google makes no guarantees (see recent Pixelbook cancellations and Stadia’s death), but we were pretty sure a Pixel 7a was on the way. but there was a lot of speculation as to what it might be. It’s increasingly likely that this isn’t his mythical Pixel Ultra or Pixel foldable (presumably codenamed Felix). Instead, we expect this to be a mid-range Pixel 7a arriving sometime next year.

When Google first launched the Pixel 3a, it launched a larger XL model, like all Pixels before it. Except for the Pixel 4a 5G, however, the Pixel 4a didn’t have a higher sibling (although it did have some things in common with the Pixel 5). The same formula continued for the Pixel 5a, which was released very limitedly only in the US and Japan, and the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a also he believes will come in only one size.

When is the Pixel 7a available?

Pixel A series release dates are scattered all over the place, making it difficult to predict exactly when the next model will be released. Chip shortages and other supply chain issues have plagued the series in recent years. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will launch in May 2019, while the Pixel 4a and 5a will arrive in late August 2020 and 2021, respectively. It has been released. Most recently, the Pixel 6a was announced in July 2021 after being announced at Google I/O in May.

This is clearly the company’s preferred launch window for its A-series phones. Our best guess is that Google will announce the Pixel 7a at next year’s developer conference, with a release date soon after, with either in hand between May 2023 and his August I plan to put it in.

What features and specs does the Pixel 7a have?

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

So far, there have only been a couple of leaks about the Pixel 7a, but they contain some interesting details about what could be the most premium A-series Pixel ever.

high end features

Google, of course, has to make some sacrifices to achieve a lower price point than its flagship product. This usually means cheaper materials, older camera hardware, less impressive screens, and generally fewer bells and whistles. However, according to a leak from developer Kuva Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7a could break with tradition and come loaded with more high-end features than we’ve seen so far.

After digging through a recent Android beta build (Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1), Wojciechowski found several references to a device codenamed Lynx that hinted at some interesting upgrades. All previous Pixel A-series models have come with 60Hz displays, but there’s evidence to suggest the 7a will rock his 90Hz 1080p panel. This could be similar (or identical) to what’s found on his standard Pixel 7. It would be a big refresh for the budget Pixel, considering the base-level iPhone 14 still features a 60Hz screen. It can be argued that this is premature, as it has been launched as Still, this is a step in the right direction for Google.

The Pixel 7a breaks with tradition and potentially packs more high-end features than any A-series Pixel to date.

Another big news from the same leak is that the Pixel 7a could include 5W wireless charging. This is like a double-edged sword. Wireless charging in the low-to-mid range Pixel is a great prospect, but 5W makes this very slow, especially for phones arriving in 2023. For regular overnight charging, this is fast enough.

Upgraded camera and chipset

Wojciechowski was also able to glean from the Android beta code that the Pixel 7a will likely work with the dual rear camera setup again. For his primary shooter he uses a Sonys IMX787 sensor and an ultra-wide angle lens that uses an IMX712. The Pixel 6a used his old IMX363 for the main camera, so it should be in need of a significant upgrade in this department. Previous rumors suggested it might have his three cameras on the back, but that now doesn’t seem to be the case. A-series phones typically track the smaller/cheaper main Pixel phones closely each year, and with the Pixel 7 only having two rear cameras, we expect the 7a to follow suit. .

That’s all for the substantiated rumors, but there are some more educated guesses to make. The 7a may adopt Tensor G2, which is featured on the company’s latest flagship. We already know these devices are snappy and responsive, so we can expect the same level of performance as the mid-range 7a.

familiar design

Few high-profile smartphones hit the market without their designs being leaked first, so it’s no surprise that we see these CAD renderings of the Pixel 7a online. As expected, this phone looks like a Pixel 6a updated from the new Pixel 7 with some visual tweaks.

The phone’s dimensions (152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm) are slightly larger than the previous model. It is set to 0.2mm high, 1.1mm wide and 0.1mm thick, but these differences are negligible. If you were expecting the unlikely return of the 3.5mm headphone jack, you’ll be disappointed.

We don’t know anything about the material yet, but we expect Google to once again opt for plastic over glass for the back, and we may not get the full aluminum frame that wraps the camera bar on the more expensive Pixel 7. there is. The Pixel A series phones have slightly larger bezels around the display, but they’re still attractive phones.

For those unfamiliar, the Pixel 7a may be indistinguishable from the Pixel 7, but expect a nifty new colorway or two.

How much does the Pixel 7a cost?

The previous Pixel A-series base model retailed between $350 and $450, but the upcoming Pixel 7a is expected to hit the high end of that range again. Didn’t see it, so if you’re lucky, the 7a will fit in $450 just like the 6a.

However, high inflation and currency fluctuations wreak havoc in different parts of the world, so prices in other parts of the world may change. Don’t be surprised if Google keeps prices the same in the US and raises them slightly elsewhere.

Pixel 7a: what we want to see

wireless charging

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

This is one of the key rumors about the device we’ve heard. The convenience of wireless charging may still be seen as a luxury, but many affordable handsets use the Qi standard, and wireless chargers are incredibly cheap these days. It’s time for Google to upgrade this aspect of its cheap phones, even if the 5W charging speed is now very slow.

face unlock

After the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were first noted to have Face Unlock, the feature never made it to any of the devices. We’re still not sure why, but we finally got a biometric option on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. If Google reuses the Pixel 7’s front-facing camera hardware for the 7a, there’s no reason why that phone can’t have the same facial recognition feature.

High refresh rate screen

Brands such as Xiaomi and Realme have been shipping low-cost phones with screens with refresh rates up to 120Hz for several years. So there’s no excuse for Google or Apple to launch more expensive products sticking to his 60Hz. It looks like the first Pixel A-series device to have a 90Hz refresh rate display on the card, which is at least on par with the Pixel 7. It greatly improves the experience of scrolling through articles and app interfaces.

more exciting colors

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Thankfully, smartphone makers have experimented with all sorts of fancy colors and finishes over the last few years. Sadly, Google has opted for some pretty understated options for its flagship series this year, with the exception of the bright lemongrass Pixel 7. It looks good, but it at least gives us some different and colorful options. Some more variety from Google’s official cases would also be appreciated.

What would you most like to see from the Google Pixel 7a?

127 votes

wireless charging

twenty two%

face unlock

20%

High refresh rate screen

58%

comment

