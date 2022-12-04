Ramkumar: Innovation in Global Security





Seshadri Ramkumar San Angelo Standard Time

Advanced textiles find applications such as decontamination wipes, body armor, medical textiles and wearables.

Investing in science and technology to spur innovation and grow the economy has been identified as a high priority in the United States and the United Kingdom amid dire economic conditions.

First Line Technology (FLT), based in Chantilly, USA, has worked on multiple applications of FiberTect, a non-woven wipe that can contribute to global security. FiberTect technology was invented at Texas Tech University. FiberTect is a platform technology based on its ubiquity that not only wipes off various CBRN agents, but also uses various fibers such as cotton, polyester, and blends as absorbent layers, depending on the application and needs. The US Army has shown that FiberTect wipes can also decontaminate biological toxin spores.

FiberTect was one of the first technologies patented at Texas Tech University and one of the most widely commercialized technologies from TTU over the last 20 years through industry partnerships with First Line Technology and Hobbs Bonded Fibers. It’s been proven, says Cameron Smith, director of commercialization for TTU System.

FLT continues to work to take FiberTect to the next level, making it an all-purpose wipe for chemical, biological, and radiation protection. A recent effort by U. The U.S. Army has shown that FiberTect can effectively wipe off toxic microbes such as bacterial spores simply by using his FiberTect wipes dry. This method has been advocated in soft-climate regions of the world, such as the Siachen Glacier and other high-altitude regions, where liquids freeze and wet decontamination methods are ineffective. In this study, FiberTect dry wipes were up to 94.93% Bacillus atrophaeus var. globigii(BG) spores. This study demonstrates the applicability of FiberTect nonwoven wipes against biological toxins, in addition to their effectiveness against chemicals such as mustard gas and fentanyl particles.

Fibertect was originally developed for toxic liquid chemicals such as chemical warfare agents, but it is equally effective for the physical removal of physical powders such as fentany and weaponized biological agents. has been proven, said Corey Collings, director of research and development at FLT.

We need to develop functional products that can sense and wipe off opioids and fentanyl products. Fibertect, like sorbents and absorbent wipes, can play an important role in wiping away particulates containing fentanyl compounds, Trojan added.

The need for such high-tech wipes was voiced by Dr. Jan Halamek, Director of the Forensic Institute at Texas Tech University. The United States is facing an unparalleled opioid crisis, and fentany and its analogues pose the deadliest drug threat ever encountered. According to Halamek, porous, highly absorbent wipes like FiberTect can be used as a decontamination measure for fentanyl.

FLT advocates a method called Blot-Apply-Remove, which uses dry FiberTect wipes to wipe away bulk toxic materials. Apply a small amount of reactant and wipe again with FiberTect. According to Corey Collings, FiberTect is so absorbent that paper is far superior to towels and other absorbents for this procedure.

The translation of research from labs to markets is critical today for national security, economic growth, and job creation. FiberTect is an excellent model for such activity, demonstrating public-private partnerships. The first applied research was supported by the US government, and the private sector adopted the technology after robust evaluation by US National Laboratories. Cameron Smith says universities are critical to the technology commercialization process, providing not only basic research but also translational his research, directly impacting commercial markets and economies with new technologies.

Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar is Professor of Environmental Toxicology at Texas Tech University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lubbockonline.com/story/opinion/columns/2022/12/04/ramkumar-innovations-for-global-security/69684064007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos