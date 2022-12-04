Apple products most likely to launch in 2023





Apple has had a very busy year in 2022. The company launched his affordable iPhone SE 3rd generation, launched his new MacBook Air with M2 chip and MagSafe charging, and iPhone 14 Pro series with features like Dynamic Island, 48MP primary. has been released. camera, and always-on display technology.

The company is now working on a new set of products as it has finished all of its hardware announcements for 2022, and will likely launch at least six new products in 2023 in addition to the iPhone and iPad.

Here are some of the products Apple is most likely to announce next year.

The upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to feature the Apple Silicon M2. 15-inch MacBook Air

The current MacBook Air, powered by the M2, is the thinnest and lightest mainstream notebook the company has ever made. Speculation suggests the company will likely unveil a 15-inch variant of the same in 2023.

The upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air could feature an M2 chipset with a similar design to the current MacBook Air. To further improve performance, the larger MacBook Air may even offer an active cooling system.

Apple Reality Pro VR headset could launch in January 2023. Reality Pro VR Headset

Apple may unveil its first “Reality Pro” VR headset, which is likely to be the world’s most powerful standalone virtual reality headset. This could arrive as early as January 2023 and is said to be packed with features that will compete with the likes of Meta Quest Pro.

This could be the most powerful Mac with Apple Silicon. Mac Pro with Apple Silicon

The Mac Pro is the only product Apple needs to move from Intel to the Apple Silicon platform. Apple is said to launch a Mac Pro powered by the Apple Silicon M2 Extreme, which is said to offer a 40-core CPU, 128-core GPU and up to 256GB of unified memory.

The next iMac is said to be based on the iMac with the Apple Silicon M3 processor M3

Apple will likely skip the M2-powered iMac and will introduce an iMac all-in-one desktop computer powered by Apple Silicon M3. We don’t have exact info on the design and aesthetics, but it’s likely to be similar to his current M1-iMac, and likely come in multiple color variations.

A new HomePod with a larger touchscreen display and FaceTime support is likely to hit the market in 2023. HomePod with screen and Apple TV support

Apple’s upcoming HomePod could be inspired by the Amazon Echo Show. It will likely have a large display with touch input, and is also said to have a webcam to enable features like FaceTime. On top of that, the next-generation HomePod could also offer an HDMI output with Apple TV-like connectivity.

This makes the upcoming HomePod a multi-functional product, allowing users to stream movies and shows, play games with an Apple Arcade subscription, and more. can also be much higher.

The next-generation Apple HomePod could offer better audio output.next generation homepod

In addition to a HomePod with a display, Apple is said to launch a regular HomePod as well. According to Mark Gurman, the new HomePod will likely feature an S8 chip and be official in the first quarter of 2023.

