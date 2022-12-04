Wizards, prophets, and the future of our food system





Over the past few months, I keep coming across them in the “LinkedIn bubble”. This is a video from Federatie Vruchtgroenteorganisaties (Federation of Dutch Fruit and Vegetable Organisations, FVO) titled “Get Out of the Greenhouse”. In six episodes, ecomodernist biologist Hidde Boosma talks about several aspects of greenhouse farming. I work at the cutting edge of horticulture and technology, including robotics, AI, and data, so my favorite is the episode “Get Out of the Greenhouse – Amazing Technology.” It is about innovations in greenhouse horticulture in the areas of automation, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Sales of knowledge and technology

The basic premise of this video and others in the series is that greenhouse agriculture is making a very important contribution in feeding the world’s rapidly growing population. This message is consistent with the message of ‘Feeding and Greening Megacities’.

In a nutshell, it comes down to the fact that we in the Netherlands should sell our know-how and technology rather than sending the food we produce around the world. Then our high-tech growing methods allow us to produce food close to where it is needed around the world. Sounds like a great idea I say.

By applying our know-how in the fields of cultivation, (organic) crop protection, high-tech greenhouses and scientific knowledge from leading universities, more and more healthy and safe food is produced in small areas.

correct way

But the question that is being asked more and more is whether all this high tech is the right way to go. Should we use cultivation methods to develop more and more disease-resistant and high-yielding varieties? Wouldn’t it be better to produce more with and in nature? Strawberries in winter in the Netherlands You don’t need anabolic lighting or artificial fertilizers to grow. Instead, grow only seasonal vegetables and reduce the amount you plant per square meter.

In addition to the view that production in high-tech greenhouses is the solution for the food system of the future, there is also the belief that it should actually grow in harmony with nature and not in technical ways. expansion, combining natural and organic farming.

witch and prophet

In the book Wizards and Prophets, the term “wizards” refers to those who exhibit human ingenuity. Technologists find solutions in automation, robots and farming, while these “prophetists” point to the earth’s natural limits, finite resources and the need to work with nature.

The real question is who is right. Is it a wizard or a prophet? In my high-tech greenhouse horticulture bubble, I think organic is all going very well, but when it comes to achieving it across the board, it’s a matter of having enough land. cannot be inserted. too expensive. And if we stop growing strawberries in the winter, won’t they come from abroad anyway, because they are always in demand? And what about crop protection and the use of energy used for it?

future food system

It gets interesting when you put both “enemies” together. Joint discussions often lead to the realization that there is much to be gained from compromise, but that there is room for both sides. Their participation in the joint debate is brilliantly depicted in the documentary film The Future of food. In this film, Hidede Boersma and his political scientist Joris Lohman discuss the future food system.

For me, this serves as a good reminder to look beyond your own bubble and, above all, to learn more from “enemies” who have a different point of view. It’s time to do!

