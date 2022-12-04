Google unveils best Android apps and games of 2022 in India: check the full list here





Widely used search engine – Google announced Google Plays Best of 2022 in India this year. The company made the announcement on Thursday to make it easier for app and game developers.

Flipkart’s Shopsy shopping app won Users Choice App of 2022 and Best Everyday Essential. It is an EC application with 0% commission from the seller. It also helps anyone on social media to resell the products featured in the online marketplace and earn commissions through doing so. A wide range of products can be registered on the platform, including fashion, mobile, beauty, accessories and footwear.

Adarsh ​​Menon – Shopsy’s senior vice president said: “We are thrilled to win the Google Play Best of 2022 User’s Choice Award. We are delighted that users across the country voted for us. We are well on our way to maximizing accessibility.

Questt: Navigator for Learning by editors has been voted in India’s best apps list app. The application utilizes artificial intelligence to recognize academic needs when provided with a personalized learning path and transform learning into a gaming experience.

Akhil Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Questt This award by Google Play is a testament to the love we have received from all our users to create a world where learning is fun, personalized and engaging. backs us up.

Khyaal won best app forever. This app is for the elderly. We offer prepaid cards, product discounts, events, and more for senior users.

Hemanshu Jain, Founder and CEO of Khyaal, said the award is a tribute to the tireless efforts of an amazing team dedicated to making a difference and the love that seniors across the country have shown us on this journey. It is a proof of

BabyG won Best Hidden Gems in India. It’s a baby development tracker that allows parents to explore their child’s milestones, activities, and optionally view recipes, stories, and more.

Birma Ram, Founder and CEO of BabyG, said: She was lucky enough to receive love from her over 200,000 parents in various countries in a short period of time. Building universal apps that can be easily adapted to other cultures is integral to our mission.

The Best Ongoing Games India honorable mention went to Ludo King, released in 2016. This is a game released in 2016 with different themes and levels of user engagement.

Vikash Jaiswal, Founder and CEO of Gametion Technologies From humble beginnings, Ludo King has reached 800 million downloads on the Android platform, becoming one of the top downloaded games with continued support from Google Play became one.

Real Cricket 20 has won an honorable mention at Best Ongoing Games India.

Anuj Mankar, CEO of Nautilus Mobile, said it was heartening to see Real Cricket reach new heights each year and emerge as one of the most popular games in India today. increase.

