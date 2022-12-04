Google Issues Urgent Security Alert to Millions About Stolen Passwords – time.news





Google warns millions of Android users whose passwords have been hacked. Because this tech company has a feature that warns people if their password is part of the hack and works on their Android phone.

This is called password verification and should never be ignored.

Google does this by checking passwords against known data breaches that are readily available to online fraudsters.

This means that hackers can change your information before they try to use it to access your account.

Previously available in Google Chrome Desktop.

But the company took it a step further earlier this year by rolling out a warning to Chrome and Android devices.

Get ready Check your password Android is one of the latest cool features you can access from your Google Assistant.

Added protections allow users to “check stored credentials for security vulnerabilities and provide a list of actions to improve online cleanliness.”

Google Assistant will automatically generate a new password for you when you see the notification.

It is then saved to your Google Account so that you can retrieve it whenever you need to visit that page.

This feature requires the latest version of Google Play to be installed.

The move is one of several dramatic moves the tech giant has made recently.

A new Google Chat popup alert was recently launched. This alerts users to suspicious links appearing in chat.

Google also adds your security status to the apps you use. This will display a yellow warning icon on your profile picture whenever a flag is raised.

Meanwhile, Chrome and Android are set to accept virtual cards that allow shoppers to hide their credit and debit card numbers when making online purchases.

