



Non-MRP retail aggregator CoutLoot appoints new leadership team to drive innovation and help digitize 60 million smaller merchants

New Delhi: India’s largest non-grocery and non-MRP retail aggregator CoutLoot has announced the appointment of Nicky Sidhwani as Vice President of Technology. Its goal is to drive innovation and help digitize his 60 million smaller merchants in the country. It aims to create and deploy innovative solutions to help small time sellers across India. The company wants to help these companies grow their online presence.

CoutLoots’ VP of New Technology has 13 years of experience in entrepreneurship, technology and consulting, having worked with large e-commerce and logistics companies. His job role at the company is to use data and technology to drive optimization and efficiency. A former employee of PivotRoots, LogiNext, and numerous of his SMEs, he has built and implemented his solutions and processes across a variety of technologies.

Nicky Sidhwani is excited to work with the young and energetic team to help scale retailers with the help of technology and data.

CoutLoot was founded in 2016 as a social commerce startup with the goal of empowering traditional shopkeepers and street vendors. Its sole goal was to bring your business online by automatically cataloging your offline inventory and providing logistics, payment and reconciliation support. Six years into his business, the company is now expanding its reach into non-grocery retail consolidation to work with smaller non-MRP retailers.

Their business plan is to expand these stores both offline and online by incorporating demand, e-commerce enablement, supply chain, financial products and other value-added services.

Founder Jasmeet Thind said: “We are in the business of managing small businesses and Nicky brings the absolute combination of technology and innovation. We try to solve problems with simple technology his solutions.”

