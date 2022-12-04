There’s a robot making my pizza!





Woody Shamai knows pizza.

Shamai, owner of Israel’s Pizza Hut Master franchise since 2008 and previously working for Domino’s, combines dough and cheese with software and hardware to make pizza taste even better and make it even better. has a reputation for helping deliver to your door. Minimal human involvement.

Shamai is now delving deeper into cooking with his latest startup, Hyper Food Robotics. Hyper Food Robotics is creating a modular, portable robotic pizza kitchen.

A robot in the kitchen? What went wrong with the old-fashioned way of preparing pies?Shamai told ISRAEL21c he had three problems.

First and foremost is cost. Staff make up about 20% of the cost of running a pizza chain. Robots, on the other hand, don’t get sick and don’t need vacations or cigarette breaks. Replacing humans with robots saves Pizza Hut money. (Whether retailers pass those savings on to consumers is another question entirely.)

The second is safety. Robots don’t make mistakes. Never use anything past its expiration date, and don’t forget to wear gloves when staining the dough. The self-contained, plug-and-play robotic system can also monitor air quality so everything stays sanitary.

Finally, be consistent. A human employee can make a great pizza at the start of a shift, but eight hours later a customer might receive a suboptimal pie.

The Hypers solution is a 40-foot, easy-to-configure robot-mounted pie that prepares dough, sprinkles cheese, tops with toppings, puts the pie in the oven, moves it to a thermal box, slices it, and prepares it for delivery. It’s a container.

pizza pro

In October, Velocity Ventures, a Singapore-based travel and hospitality venture capital firm, invested in Hyper. Hyper plans to launch its first fully robotic pizza kitchen in 2023.

Shamai points out that while Hyper is focused on the US market, the investment in Velocity should accelerate adoption of Hypers in Southeast Asia.

Hyper co-founders, left to right: CPO Harel Shafran, CEO Udi Shamai, COO Yariv Reches. Photo credit: Hyper Food Robotics

Hyper isn’t Shamai’s first food-related startup. In 2014, he founded DragonTail, a software system for optimizing fast food restaurant operations. The ability to accurately track orders and deliveries that seemed obvious in the days of DoorDash, GrubHub, and Wolt didn’t exist then.

DragonTail has been acquired by Yum! Brands is the parent company of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC, and now Dragontails order management and delivery technology is built into his 1,500 Pizza Hut restaurants in approximately 12 countries.

From dough to clean up

When Shamai started Hyper, he originally wanted to build a robotic kitchen from off-the-shelf parts, but he soon realized that every machine needed to be his own.

Hyper co-founder and COO Yariv Reches designed the system from the ground up.

A robot can make 120 pizzas an hour. That’s about three times more than a normal human-occupied kitchen. They use a patented method of stretching and rotating the dough and a specially designed dispenser that dispenses a precise amount to avoid waste and uneven distribution.

A robotic arm works with a special conveyor to move products from one station to the next.

The robot moves the pizza into the oven, takes it out, cuts it into slices, and puts it in a box for storage in the delivery cabinet, Reches continues.

Delivery people can find what they are looking for and retrieve drinks and salads from the same cabinet.

Hypers robots also clean up after themselves. In the future, Reches said, he could be programmed to do even more.

Hyper isn’t the only company trying to automate fast food operations, but no other company has a full concept store, according to Shamai. Some simply refurbish existing stores.

He adds that while traditional pizzerias generate about 14% profit, Hyper can boost that margin to 34%.

ghost kitchen

Well, don’t expect to step into the next-gen Pizza Hut and see robots working in the back room.

Hyper is very focused on ghost kitchens. This Ghost Kitchen is another delivery-only location that is often located in industrial areas with little traffic, Reches told ISRAEL21c.

When I order pizza, I don’t care how it’s made. All that matters is that it arrives on time, is hot, tastes good, and is safe to eat. We are ghosting the ghost kitchen.

Shamai goes one step further.

In a few years, he argues, no one will be working in the fast-food delivery business.

This also aligns with Velocity’s investment philosophy. Velocity was established when Covid-19 started.

They wanted to find solutions to deal with this new world, says Reches. During Covid nobody was able to work, but everyone wanted to order a pizza. It also fits with the problems and pains this sector has had.

The fully robotic kitchen can even track supplies, so you always know when to order new tomato sauce or pepperoni, says Reches.

Pilot now, bowl later

Hyper is piloting a robotic kitchen with Pizza Hut and Yum! in Israel. Since 2021, Shamai plans to robotize his kitchen for 10 existing Israeli pizzas by 2025.

Meanwhile, the company is piloting ghost kitchens in the US and Asia. All that is required is to connect the container to electricity, water and sewage.

Of course, Pizza Hut is on board, but Shamai stresses that the process is the same for both Pizza Hut and Domino’s. The differences are the dough, the side dishes and the specific ingredients, Shamai says. In tech parlance, Hyper means brand agnostic.

Hyper charges both a one-time setup fee and a percentage of the sale. Store operations can be controlled remotely from a central location.

Based in Petah Tikva, Hypers 15 employees are working on:

Robot-cooked bowl food (stir-fries, pork bowls, all sorts of Asian fast food), followed by burgers.

Sixty percent of the features we developed for pizza will carry over to the next type of store, such as salads, ice cream, Mexican food, Reches said.

Click here for more information on Hyper Food Robotics.

