Magen David Adom Strengthens Chains of Survival with Innovative Tech – Sponsored Content





Last week’s bombings in Jerusalem brought painful memories of the Second Intifada to the people of Israel and the Jewish community of the Diaspora. But for Israel’s first responder, his Magen David Adom, his two bomb attacks, occurring just minutes apart in separate parts of the city, represent the challenges the organization is poised to face. I’m here.

Magen David Adom’s years of work in developing innovative EMS shipping technology allows him to reduce response times and provide adequate medical support both over the phone and in person. When speed makes the difference between life and death.

Magen David Adom EMT dispatcher showing a live stream on the MDA CAD system (Credit: MDA)

Impossible Choices Facing MDA Dispatchers and EMS Crews

MDA’s dedicated dispatchers do more than answer calls and direct emergency personnel to the scene of accidents, terrorist attacks, and medical emergencies. As trained first responders, they provide minute-by-minute support to people facing medical crises when every minute counts.

It describes how to perform CPR until an ambulance arrives, obtains critical information from the caller in the event of multiple casualties, and provides guidance for emergency vehicles to arrive on scene in light of traffic conditions. It may seem to determine the best method.

But despite their incredible skill and dedication to saving lives, dispatchers simply couldn’t do it all. I’ve noticed that it conflicts with Incidents with mass casualties, such as the 2006 missile attack on Haifa during the Israeli-Lebanese war, have proven particularly difficult to manage.

As rockets rained down residential areas, MDA dispatchers were inundated with calls from Israelis reporting injuries in bombed buildings. It was nearly impossible to determine whether the call was for the same location or for a different rocket location, and to conduct an accurate assessment of the situation so that the appropriate number of ambulances could be dispatched. When multiple residents of an apartment building requested lifesaving assistance at the same address, dispatchers had a hard time understanding whether those calls required multiple ambulances.

Realizing that a new approach was needed to ensure that life-saving services reached Israelis when it mattered most, Magen David Adom turned to the start-up nation’s renowned innovation and ingenuity as a solution. I looked.

Fusion of Chain of Survival and in-house technology

Software engineers, mostly Charedi (observant) Jewish women, who worked tirelessly to develop their own highly sophisticated in-house systems for Magen David Adom. This solution centralizes all incoming calls onto a single platform, regardless of geographic origin.

“Chain of Survival” is the term for the sequence of events that must occur to provide the dispatcher with all locations from the responder vehicle near the scene of the call, minimize the time gap, and save lives. strengthen the

Time is absolutely crucial in Magen David Adoms Chain of Survival. Thanks to this system, dispatchers answer calls within seconds, give instructions on how to administer first aid, ensure that ambulances reach the scene as quickly as possible, and determine the ideal route for emergency vehicles to hospitals. can do.

In addition, Magen David Adom deploys technology that allows callers to live stream the scene of a terrorist attack, car crash, or other mass casualty incident to a dispatcher via a smartphone. did. Professional dispatchers can make better decisions about the resources needed for on-site responses.

Dispatchers enter categories of need into the system, such as basic lifesaving assistance, intensive care units, or what is needed depending on the situation, said Uri Shacham, chief of staff at Magen David Adoms. I will explain. The system can find the closest resource in the right category, direct callers to nearby help, and send additional support to the location of the event.

This technology does more than just track the status and location of ambulances. Life-saving resources such as public defibrillators are also displayed to the dispatcher on the map. If someone collapses in Shuk, Jerusalem, dispatchers can tell the caller exactly where the nearest public defibrillator is, Shacham says. Makes it easier for callers to see the defibrillator from up to 20 meters away by enabling remote activation of lights and sirens in the cabinet that holds the defibrillator.

Meanwhile, the system takes the guesswork out of finding the nearest ambulance by automatically displaying the closest available unit to the scene of a medical emergency, reducing response time and getting people to the hospital as quickly as possible. allow you to arrive.

Interconnection and data centralization to save lives

The MDA system is now integrated with the Israeli fire and police services to minimize time wasted by departments exchanging information and coordinating arrivals at sites requiring additional response beyond emergency medical services. I keep it to a limit.

Shacham adds that developing this interconnection capability actually minimizes the amount of time it takes to communicate and allows both sides to interpret the information. No matter what goes into the system, everyone, including Magen David Adom paramedics, fire departments and police, automatically gets the same information within seconds. No one needs to call, alert, or dispatch each other. All updated in real time with complete transparency through one source of truth.

On average, a user calling Magen David Adom waits less than 4 seconds for the live dispatcher to answer the call. Ambulances can reach the scene of a medical crisis within five minutes, even in the Golan Heights and areas around the Negev Desert.

Magen David Adom has found a way to allocate resources as reliably and efficiently as possible, but its operations are not funded by the Israeli government. Donate to Magen David Adom to help Israel’s first responders continue to save lives. Learn more

