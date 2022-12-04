Why You Should Force Google Chrome to Update Now: New 0Day Threat Identified





Google has confirmed another zero-day vulnerability affecting the Chrome web browser client. This is his ninth time this year. In a post on his official Chrome release blog, Google said users of Chrome on Windows, Mac, Linux platforms, and Android were affected by the high-severity CVE-2022-4262 0day security vulnerability. increase. An urgent update is starting to roll out across all platforms, and Google is withholding technical details of the 0-day until the majority of Chrome users have updated.

What we know about CVE-2022-4262

Google has confirmed that it is aware that an exploit for this threat does exist and only describes CVE-2022-4262 as “type confusion, vulnerability within the V8 JavaScript engine.” “This vulnerability could very well lead to remote code execution,” said Mike Walters, vice president of vulnerability and threat research at Action1. “This means that an attacker can run scripts or malware payloads on the victim’s device.” means that such vulnerabilities can be exploited. Attackers then “steal data from affected devices or create botnets to perform distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, mine cryptocurrency, or send spam.” he adds.

Details from Forbes This zero-day Twitter hack has already affected 5.5 million users: ReportBy Davey Winder Why Google Chrome needs a forced update now

Google Chrome has an automatic update process, but when security patches arrive on your device they will be installed automatically and will only take effect after the browser itself restarts. This means that there are two issues that can prevent your browser from providing instant protection. First, wait for the update to arrive, and second, restart Chrome itself. Google says the update will roll out over the next few days and weeks, which may prove too late for some. Therefore, you should update Google Chrome now.

How to force a security update for Google Chrome

You can “force” a security update for Google Chrome by checking if your browser is up to date. This will avoid delays while waiting for your arrival.[設定]|[Chrome について]Chrome will check if you are using the latest version and automatically start downloading and installing if not. However, please note that Chrome version 108.0.5359.94 for Windows (108.0.5359.95 for some users), version 108.0.5359.94 for Mac and Linux will be active only after restarting the browser. The fully patched version of Chrome for Android is 108.0.5359.79 and you should make sure this is updated on your device.

Please check your Chrome version ASAP

davy winder

“The severity of this vulnerability cannot be overstated, so we recommend updating your Chrome browser as soon as possible,” Walters said.

Users of other web browsers based on the Chromium engine, such as Brave, Edge, and Opera, should also check for updates as users of these clients are also affected by the same zero-day.

Forbes Details Latest LastPass Hack Confirmed – What We Know So Far Davey Winder

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2022/12/04/why-you-must-force-update-google-chrome-now-new-0day-threat-confirmed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos