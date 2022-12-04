Northrop Grumman Unveils B-21 Raider, World’s First Sixth Generation Aircraft





Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force have unveiled their newest nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider. It replaces all other heavy bombers in US stocks. The B-21 joins the nuclear triad as a visible, flexible deterrent designed to carry out the U.S. Air Force’s most complex missions.

After years of speculation about the nature of the newest and most advanced stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider was unveiled to the public in a highly controlled ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base in California. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber in 30 years.

Stealth bombers form the future backbone of the U.S. Air Force, leading a powerful family of systems that deliver new-age capabilities and flexibility through advanced integration of data, sensors, and weapons. Northrop Grumman described it as the world’s first 6th generation aircraft with features including stealth, information superiority and an open architecture.

“The B-21 Raider is a testament to America’s enduring superiority in ingenuity and innovation. “Today, strengthening and sustaining U.S. deterrence is at the core of our national defense strategy,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. “This bomber was built on the foundation of strong bipartisan support in Congress. Thanks to that support, we will soon be flying this aircraft, testing it and moving it into production.”

The B-21 Raider can be networked to multiple systems and all domains across the battlefield. Supported by a digital ecosystem throughout its lifecycle, military aircraft can evolve rapidly through rapid technology upgrades that provide new capabilities to outperform future threats.

Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, said: “The B-21 demonstrates how Northrop Grumman leads the industry in digital transformation and digital engineering, ultimately delivering more value to our customers.”

The B-21 Raider is named after the World War II Dolittle Raiders. His 80 soldiers and 16 of his B-25 Mitchell medium bombers, led by Lieutenant Colonel James “Jimmy” Doolittle, fought in World War II. The B-21 designation indicates that the Raider is his first bomber of the 21st century. It will join the Air Force’s B-1B, B-2, and B-52 aircraft, eventually replacing them all by 2050.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inceptivemind.com/northrop-grumman-unveils-b-21-raider-worlds-first-sixth-generation-aircraft/28618/

