Google app to animate Android splash screen [Gallery]





Every application that opens in Android 12 is accompanied by a boot animation to make “booting a more consistent and enjoyable experience”, by an animated icon in the splash screen, as seen in Google’s apps. It enhances the experience even more.

Update 12/4/2022: Over the past year or so, not many Google apps have animated splash screens on Android 12+. The biggest recent additions are Google Keep (separately with great animations on Wear OS) and Tasks (rolled out in version 2022.11.21).

Join Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Chat, and even Jamboard, and Google Voice becomes the only holdout in your workspace.

Meanwhile, Google Home, which has had a major overhaul, has animated splash screens for engaging YouTube (and TV), Maps, and News. Google Contacts used to have one, but it was removed by the new icon, and Messages and Calls are also now missing.

Chrome, Google Play, Photos, YouTube Music, Wallet, One, Translate, Camera, Fit, TV, Play Books and Recorder are other big omissions.

Update Nov 19, 2021: YouTube version 16.45.36 rolls out widely tonight with animated splash screen

Update 11/11: YouTube is testing animated splash screens with the latest beta (16.45.32) release. It’s simple, but quite nuanced, starting with the hollowed-out shape of the play button. Two triangles slide in from the left, with the larger one in faded red being the background. The play symbol also has a white triangle, which increases in vibrancy until the entire shape is filled.

Update 11/10: Animated Google Maps splash screen has rolled out to the stable channel with version 11.6.2. It starts with a ring divided into five colors with two shades of blue. A pin icon is formed when the hues are in the correct diagonal position. This animation first appeared in the 10.87.0 beta.

Update 11/8: The standalone Google Chat app has yet to receive the redesigned Material You, despite Meet with its integrated Gmail experience and new look. That said, version 2021.10.17.x has a very fun animated splash screen.

It starts with green splashes spreading from the bottom left and top right corners. As the splash screen fills the screen, it continues until the green insert overlays previously sent messages.

Update 9/17: After almost a month of hiatus, Google Calendar now has an animated splash screen. This was introduced with a broader Material You update that added Dynamic Colors and tweaked widgets. The calendar border is filled from the surroundings and the ’31’ is extended. Version 2021.37.0 is currently rolling out via the Play Store.

Update 8/25: Google Contacts got an animated splash screen with a major improvement to Material You. Version 3.52 of the app changed the icons so that they no longer run left to right. Rather, it is loaded from the center as the person grows.

This extended style matches the Docs editors and Google Duo. Compared to that, yesterday’s news adopted a side slide-in.

Aug 24 update: After the non-contact updates have settled down, Google News is the latest app to adopt Android 12’s animated splash screen.

This was introduced in version 5.37 and is one of the more fun implementations that kick off before the splash screen fills the entire display. As such, the outline is filled from the left with a stream of blue, followed by yellow and green. Red is the last color displayed, hence the “G” logo. Then everything fades out.

Update July 13: Version 1.21.262.04.40 of Docs, Sheets, and Slides deploys with boot animation. These three apps have the same shape. That is, a piece of paper folded in the upper right corner. Like the Duo, it loads from the center of the screen and expands outward.

Start with a rectangle with rounded corners. As the icon inside grows, the ever more detailed (and fun) animation he begins to fold corners towards one.

Update 7/12: Version 144.0 of Google Duo for Android introduced a splash screen. Duo’s animation starts with the outline of the app icon. Second, the blue shape appears in the center and extends outwards, unlike the Workspace app, which fills in color from the surroundings.

The shape of the video player starts out as a rounded rectangle with a slightly protruding triangular “lens”. As it grows, it expands before reaching the intended icon.

Update 7/10: When Google first announced the Splash Screen API in Android 12 DP3 in April, they used Gmail, which already has animations on the web, as an example. Currently deployed with version 2021.06.13.x of Gmail for Android.

In fact, just before the “M” is completely typed in the middle, the app opens and loads into your default inbox. This new update is rolling out via the Play Store.

Meanwhile, the standalone Google Meet app has also been updated in recent weeks to make Android 12’s animated splash screen widely available.

Original 6/27: This whimsical side of Android 12 starts when you tap an app. The app expands from its place on the home screen (or grid) until it occupies all four corners of the screen. If you open an app that hasn’t started in a while (cold start or warm start), you’ll also see a splash screen featuring icons. So the user doesn’t experience an extra delay when returning to the app they just opened (hot start).

Developers can customize the displayed logo, including the ability to use animated icons. Another interesting point is that animations “can be of unlimited duration”, but Google recommends sticking to his 1,000ms. Developers can find the full implementation details here.

Developers have long been able to design their own custom splash screens (like YouTube TV), but Android 12 makes it easy for any app to do so as part of standardizing the opening experience. .

Drive was the first Google app to feature this animation. His six-sided shape of the drive is first seen empty and hollowed out. The colors dark green, yellow, red, blue, dark blue, and green slide off the edges as the splash screen fills the entire display.

Version 2.21.222.06.40 was released to the public today with an animated splash screen for all Android 12 users. Not visible in early versions of the operating system.

