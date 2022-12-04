Google Health uses AI to advance breast cancer screening





benefactor

Google AI and advances in breast cancer

Google Health announces first commercial agreement to license mammography AI research model

AI is improving as an early diagnostic tool in many areas of healthcare and has the potential to improve real-world outcomes. As big tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft focus more on entering the healthcare space, it’s good to see them contributing their expertise in machine learning to make a positive impact. .

Read the Google Blog

From AI research to real-world clinical practice:

After a pivotal moment in 2020 when Google’s AI technology outperformed radiologists in a retrospective study identifying signs of breast cancer, Google announced a new milestone on November 28, 2022. announced the stone. Get a license to integrate mammography AI research models into real-world clinical practice.

According to the company, this will make healthcare AI more accessible and ultimately save more lives.

In 2020, 2.3 million people were diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and 685,000 died. Early detection of cancer is the key to improving health outcomes. However, screening is a daunting task, and patients often feel stressed about having a mammogram and waiting for the results.

The goal is to help radiologists improve breast cancer detection and risk assessment. Google Health has announced its first commercial agreement to license the integration of mammography AI research models into real-world clinical practice. Google’s AI Algorithm to Aid Breast Cancer Screening Will Now License His AI Technology to iCAD, a Medical Technology Company Providing Breast Cancer Detection Services to Healthcare Facilities Worldwide, as of November 28, 2022 Did.

The interesting thing is that there is no opt-it on the part of the patient, it automatically becomes part of the current technology.

Google believes AI does a lot to make it work properly. BigTechs, on the other hand, seem to realize that healthcare has a huge TAM (Total Addressable Market) and is easily achievable. As far as I know, the financial details of the deal with iCAD have not been disclosed. It’s not clear whether Google has access to the relevant medical data.

Essentially, iCAD already incorporates AI-based strategies into its cancer screening service, but it will also incorporate Google’s algorithms, which Google has been testing with researchers at Northwestern University.

2 million people are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide

iCAD validates Google’s mammography AI technology with the goal of improving breast cancer detection and short-term personal cancer risk assessment in the more than 2 million people diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide each year. , we will work to incorporate it into products for use in the clinical setting. .

Greg Corrado, co-founder of the Google Brain team and chief scientist on Google’s AI healthcare team, says this is an inflection point for us. Academic research was making it possible to deploy our algorithms in the real world.

With this announcement, Google Health appears to be making tangible progress with its AI-as-a-Service offering.

Combining the power of our technology and team will strengthen the fight against breast cancer and positively impact the lives of patients and their loved ones around the world. ~ Stacey Stevens, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. Is Google’s AI better than radiologists? A previous study published in Nature in 2020 found that Google’s algorithm for mammograms recorded fewer false positives and false negatives when It performed better than the doctor. The study included mammograms of her over 91,000 women in the US and UK. In the US, where most women between the ages of 50 and 74 are recommended to be screened every two years, Google’s system reduces the false-positive rate by 6%, and in the UK, between the ages of 50 and 70, screening every two years is recommended. women are recommended to have 1.2% screening every 3 years. Machine learning algorithms also reduced false positives by 9% in the US and nearly 3% in the UK.

Everyone is very clear that this kind of technology will not replace radiologists, it will just save them time doing other, more complex tasks.

Under a formal agreement, Google has licensed breast cancer AI technology and personalized risk assessment to iCAD. iCAD applies licensed technology to further improve its 3D and 2D AI algorithms and commercialize the products it develops.

After medical technology company iCAD announced a deal with Alphabet Inc.’s Google Health, iCAD’s stock jumped 25%. ICAD 5.75% Like many other tech companies, the medical device company’s stock has fallen nearly 77% this year. The stock is just $1.73 at the time of writing.

However, this is still forward-looking. An example of how slow AI products are in helping healthcare in the real world. The companies are looking to deploy the technology in real-world clinical settings, ultimately targeting his 2024 release, according to the Verge.

ProFound AI Tools by iCAD

So this goes beyond diagnostics. This partnership has the potential to improve access, accuracy, patient experience and clinician workload for breast cancer screening.

iCAD will incorporate Google’s mammography AI research model into iCAD’s existing tools. The first is a ProFound AI tool that analyzes images from digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), an advanced imaging technique also known as 3D mammography. iCAD also plans to use Google’s models in its risk assessment tool. According to the company, the tool provides a personalized breast cancer risk estimate for each person. See here for specifications.

We don’t know who Apple, Microsoft, Google, or Amazon will have the biggest impact on healthcare, but they will all certainly have a big impact in the years to come.

However, Google may contribute to accessibility around the world, primarily through early diagnosis and screening capabilities. The companies aim to enhance iCADs breast cancer AI solution for mammography and expand access to this technology for millions of women and healthcare providers around the world. It’s not very clear why Google chose his iCAD as a partner, but I wasn’t familiar with the company before. iCAD is a relatively small company that manufactures cancer detection and radiation therapy equipment.

Corrado declined to provide details on how Google’s algorithm differs from those being tested by other researchers and companies in the field (in an interview with Time), but this He said the system goes beyond images of breast tissue and incorporates data from a variety of images. Refine your machine learning process.

Given that it took Google about three years from research to find its first industry partners, and perhaps another 1.5 years to market, it really shows the complexity of integrating AI into the real world. increase. How. So, despite a lot of promising research, we can speculate that it will take the 2020s and most of his 2030s to feel that AI is having a tangible impact on improving medical outcomes. .

If you’re particularly interested in the impact of AI in healthcare, I recommend reading articles like this one on the Benefactor Archives. So far, there are dozens of relevant articles covered in 2022.

We want to believe that AI can be a force for improving the well-being and happiness of the world in the 21st century. But whether the benefits will outweigh the costs hitherto seen in society, the Internet, new communication systems, influence and advertising remains an open question.

Under this partnership, Google and iCAD will focus on driving innovation and expanding access to mammography technology through cloud-based solutions. AI is expected to become a tool to assist radiologists and their patients.

Google Health’s AI technology will be integrated into iCADs Breast AI Suite, a portfolio of technologies for breast cancer detection, density assessment and personalized short-term risk assessment. The deal aims to support cancer patients on their journey by validating and integrating Google’s mammography tools into this portfolio.

