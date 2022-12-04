Discussions on AI intensify as chatbots become more sophisticated





Startup OpenAI designs advanced artificial intelligence software that can generate images (DALL-E) or text (GPT-3, ChatGPT).

California startup OpenAI has released a chatbot that can answer a variety of questions, but its impressive performance has restarted the debate about the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

A conversation with ChatGPT, posted on Twitter by a captivated user, shows a kind of omniscient machine that can explain scientific concepts and write scenes from plays, college papers, or function lines of computer code. I’m here.

Claude de Loupy, head of Syllabs, a French company that specializes in automatic text generation, told AFP: “The answer to the question ‘What would you do if someone had a heart attack’ is incredibly clear. It was related,” he said.

“When you start asking very specific questions, ChatGPT’s responses can get off the mark,” he said, but its overall performance was “very impressive” and “highly linguistic.” Told.

OpenAI was co-founded in San Francisco in 2015 by billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, who left the business in 2018, and received $1 billion from Microsoft in 2019.

This startup is best known for its auto-creation software. GPT-3 for text generation and DALL-E for image generation.

ChatGPT can ask the interlocutor for details and has less bizarre responses than GPT-3, which, despite its prowess, can spew out silly results, said De Loupy. says.

Cicero

“A few years ago, chatbots had the vocabulary of a dictionary and the memory of a goldfish,” said Sean McGregor, a researcher who runs a database of AI-related incidents.

“Chatbots are much better at the ‘history problem,’ which works in a way that matches the history of queries and responses. Chatbots have graduated from goldfish status. ”

Like other programs that rely on deep learning and mimic neural activity, ChatGPT has one major weakness.

The software cannot justify its choices, such as explaining why it chose the words that make up the response.

Nevertheless, communicative AI technologies are increasingly capable of giving the impression of thought.

Researchers at Facebook’s parent company Meta recently developed a computer program called Cicero, after a Roman politician.

The software has proven itself adept at Diplomacy, a board game that requires negotiation skills.

“If you don’t speak like a real person, show empathy, build relationships, and speak knowledgeably about the game, other players won’t be willing to cooperate,” Meta said in the study. increase.

In October, Character.ai, a startup founded by former Google engineers, launched an chatbot online that could adopt any personality.

Users can create a character based on a short description and “chat” with a fake Sherlock Holmes, Socrates or Donald Trump.

“just a machine”

This level of sophistication raises concerns that these technologies could be abused to trick people by spreading misinformation or creating increasingly credible scams. It fascinates and concerns the observers of the department.

What does ChatGPT think about these dangers?

“There are potential dangers in building highly sophisticated chatbots, especially if they are designed to be indistinguishable from humans in language and behavior,” the chatbot told AFP. rice field.

Some companies take safeguards to avoid misuse of their technology.

On its welcome page, OpenAI offers a disclaimer that the chatbot “may occasionally generate inaccurate information” or “generates harmful instructions and biased content.”

And ChatGPT refuses to take sides.

“OpenAI made it very difficult to get the model to express an opinion,” said McGregor.

On one occasion, McGregor asked a chatbot to write a poem about ethical issues.

“I’m just a machine, a tool you use. I have no power to choose or refuse. I can’t weigh the options. I can’t judge what’s right. I can’t make a decision. On this fateful night.” answered.

On Saturday, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman took to Twitter to ponder the debate surrounding AI.

“It’s interesting to see that people are starting to debate whether powerful AI systems should behave the way users want them, or the way their creators intend them to,” he wrote.

“The question of whose values ​​to align these systems with will be one of the most important debates society has ever had.”

