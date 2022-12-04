Google follows tech news from scammers and other small businesses this week





Here are five tech happenings of the past week and how they affect your business. did you miss them?

1 – Google is chasing scammers who prey on small businesses.

Last week, Google shared information about a lawsuit against small business fraud. According to the announcement, the scammer is impersonating the tech giant and charging users to create a profile for him on Google’s free business. Scammers target small businesses over the phone and also use his website containing false negative and false positive reviews to influence how businesses appear in search and map results. (Source: Mashable)

Why this is important for your business:

We do our best, but we also have a responsibility to monitor our online presence. We recommend that you check your business profile on Google regularly and set up Google alerts for your business. I also subscribe to reputation management platforms so that I can know if someone is malicious and making false statements about me or my business.

2 – Amazon Web Services sells to customers about cloud savings and puts a lot of effort into their applications.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky recently pitched companies to go all-in on its cloud technology, noting that company goals go far beyond central cloud functions. emphasized. Selipsky also introduced a new cloud his application that allows AWS to effectively compete in similar industries where customers operate. (Source: GeekWire)

Why this is important for your business:

AWS is quickly becoming a go-to destination for clients and other small businesses in my community, not only for developing their own cloud applications, but also for hosting existing legacy systems. The platform provides small and/or minority-owned public sector organizations with access to business, technology, and marketing enablement support and cloud-based solutions and experiences across government, space, education, and non-profit organizations. We also offer a Think Big For Small Business program that provides access. In the world.

3 – What’s next for cybersecurity?

According to MIT Technology Review, the world of cybersecurity should prepare for more hacks in the coming year. MIT Tech Review experts expect cryptocurrencies to continue to be targeted as ransomware attacks against schools, hospitals, businesses and governments continue. Experts also predict Russia will continue its online attacks against Ukraine. (Source: MIT Technology Review)

Why this is important for your business:

Of course, be aware that if you are attacked, your business may be shut down for an extended period of time. Train employees on how to identify potentially malicious emails, texts, and websites. Hire an IT company to make sure everyone is running the latest security software and has an upgraded operating system.

4 – Epson is ditching lasers and going all-in on inkjets.

Epson recently announced plans to stop manufacturing laser printers by 2026. The company said moving its printers entirely to inkjet technology would reduce the energy used to manufacture and ship the printers. Epson says its inkjet printers use 85% less carbon dioxide and 85% less energy than laser printers. (Source: Tech Radar)

Why this is important for your business:

If you’re looking for an Epson laser printer in the future and can’t find one, this is the reason. They are a little slow, but not by much. Inkjets have also become more cost-effective over time.

5-24% of banks plan to offer early wage access programs to businesses.

According to recently released data, 24% of banks will offer programs that enable early access to wages. With 70% of banks already offering this benefit, employers are trying to find ways to retain their employees. And early access to wages is a proven way for employers to improve the financial well-being of their employees. Reportedly, 76% of financially stressed consumers would like to work for an employer who cares about their financial health. (Source: Pimz)

Why this is important for your business:

This is an employee benefit that needs serious consideration. According to some studies, 3 in 5 of her live paycheck to paycheck. Providing employees with upfront access to paychecks can be the differentiating factor between finding and retaining good talent or losing it to another company that offers this type of benefit.

