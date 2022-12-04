Apple loses imagination, returns to chilling old ways





Vacation is rushing towards us and we can’t wait.

technically incorrect

It brings a little peace, a little joy and a little shock to our inner romantic relationship with fragrant trees, gift giving and strained family harmony.

Naturally, big brands want to hide your positive emotions, wrapping all your impulses in tentacles.

how are you doing By releasing holiday ads that make you feel good. Or, perhaps, not.

I can’t help but moan and yawn at Apple’s latest effort to get you in the holiday spirit.

Also, don’t waste your money on December 2022 Apple products.

Is it a witty homage to family life? Is it an appeal for unity? Does that overstate Apple’s role in (the rest of) the blissful universe?

No no. Instead, two young men are dancing around, boring the locals.

You may have seen an Apple advert where young people dance once or twice. I feel like I did it too many times. When you don’t know what to do, Apple turns to dancing. Who doesn’t like spinning around?

This time it’s Buenos Aires. It’s hot and both of us youngsters are bored. Luckily one of them has his AirPods Pro pair. These allow him to share music and, well, dance around.

Also, AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: Was it worth the wait?

And what do their dances do? Add a touch of Connecticut chill to the warm Buenos Aires summer.

I think the locals appreciate it. Also, Tim Cook is currently out and thinking about choosing Elon Musk’s personal Christmas present.

As the youngsters dance around, freezing cars, dogs, trucks, trash cans, skateboards, and your brains, locals look down at them and say, ‘My agent has done quite a bit for this ridiculous ad. I hope you paid for it,’ I think.

Also, a parent or two, a safety activist, and just an average concerned citizen or two would say that our two dancers threw their bodies over a barrier and hit the road. You might wonder if a scene that drops you feet towards you is the best idea. all the time.

Oh, it’s just an ad, what does an ad mean?

This is where Apple is trying to get hip for Christmas. For an older brand that might feel ready for a hip replacement, it’s tough.

Also: Which iPad is best for kids this holiday season?

“Share the joy,” Apple says at the end of the ad. Yes, the pleasure of dancing in strangers’ neighborhoods and causing senseless mayhem.

Perhaps it’s also what you do on holiday.

It’s certainly one way to annoy the family members you really love (not).

