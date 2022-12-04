Why Samsung’s Z Fold 3 is better than Google’s Pixel 7 (for me)





The Google Pixel 7line was launched and received positive reviews. Not only does the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro bring photography closer to his DSLR level, but it does so for around $600 and $900 respectively.

I popped a SIM card into the Pixel 7 that Google provided for review, but I can’t completely turn off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Samsung’s $1,800 foldable from last year) and its large foldable internal display. you can’t. The outer display looks like a thin candy bar. Here’s why:

The power of big phone screens

Most things you can do on a 7.6-inch screen will also work on a 6.4-inch screen. But the aspect ratio, a measure of how square or thin a screen is, makes a big difference. The much wider Z Fold 3 offers a spacious, almost square screen when unfolded, making the Pixel 7 feel cramped and compromised.

Instead of squashing comics on traditional phone displays that require you to zoom in and out to see individual panels, the Z Fold 3 feels like you’re reading an actual page.

Both the front and interior displays on Samsung’s Z Fold 3 are high-resolution 120Hz Super AMOLED screens with deep blacks, rich colors, and smooth animations. The Pixel 7 is a third the price, has a respectable 1,080×2,400 resolution display at 90Hz, and competitive AMOLED, if not on Samsung’s level. The Pixel 7’s value is commendable, but playing Genshin Impact on a large 7.6-inch display means the game world is richer.

multitasking fun

Galaxy Z Fold 3 allows you to use four apps at once. It’s cluttered, but that’s also cool. I often use two or three apps at the same time, with YouTube and Twitter in two corners and Reddit in the rest of the screen.

I also wrote an article about the Z Fold 3 with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, treating it like a tiny Galaxy Tab. Open Google Docs on one side and Slack or the website you’re checking on the other side. Not ideal, but in a pinch it gets the job done.

Multitasking on the Pixel 7 feels clumsy in comparison. The Pixel’s user interface leaves a big gap between the two apps, instead using up precious dots of resolution available for displaying information.

Samsung Software Leads the Way

Conventional wisdom says that Google’s Pixel line offers the definitive Android experience. After all, Google makes Android, so an Android phone made by Google would have the best software design with minimal gimmicks. But after using the Z Fold 3 for a year and the Pixel 7 since October, I found Samsung’s One UI to be more intuitive and help me get things done faster.

The fewer taps required to accomplish a task, the better. When you open the Samsung Phone app to make a call, swipe right on a name to call and swipe left to start a text message. On Pixel, tapping a name opens a more cumbersome drop-down menu with video call or text options. To make a call, there is another phone icon on the right.

Also, when you’re on a call, the Pixel doesn’t have a dedicated speakerphone button, so you’ll have to use a separate dropdown menu. These are just two small examples of him, not a deal breaker. But it certainly shows that Samsung pays attention to small details to improve the overall experience.

Foldable is the future

Foldables offer great functionality in a relatively small size. You can also use the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as a personal computer, but with some compromises. The foldable market is still an expensive niche, but as prices drop, hopefully it will gain mass appeal. Rumors already have him that the Pixel Fold will be released in 2023.

