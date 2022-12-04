Despite the fate of climate change, climate technology is not doomed • TechCrunch





Veteran investor Dan Goldman tells climate tech founders to mind cash and carbon

In the world of climate tech, Dan Goldman has seen just about everything: from the cleantech boom that led to the cleantech recession, to the ensuing dark ages that turned climate tech into one of the hottest areas of venture. until today’s bull market. world.

TechCrunch caught up with Goldman this week to hear what he thinks about today’s market and what he’s telling his portfolio companies about how they’re preparing for next year.

We want them to always be very cautious about cash, especially now. is not necessarily the same as

Goldman has been investing for over 20 years. He has a more traditional energy background, consulting on energy projects in Asia and financing large-scale energy and power generation projects. He transitioned to clean energy in his early 2000s, and in 2006 co-founded Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Clean Energy Ventures Group, a group of angel investors focused on energy-related climate technologies. supported. He then co-founded Clean Energy Ventures to make an early stage investment in 2017. Since our founding, we have a track record of more than 100 units.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in early-stage companies that have already received grants and angel investment but have not yet raised a venture round. The company prefers to lead the first institutional rounds of investment, helping invest in team development, intellectual property strategy, marketing strategy, and more. They also introduce partners for additional financing, which they often participate in.

The company is relatively concentrated, as climate-related investors do. We invest in everything from material recycling to hydrogen production to software, but usually with an energy component. Goldman said Clean Energy Ventures performs extensive lifecycle analysis on each investment to ensure it fits the company’s mission. Future portfolio companies will have to reduce cumulative greenhouse gas emissions by 2.5 gigatonnes by 2050 from the time the company invests.

If they can do that, we think it’s in line with our earnings financial goals. His optimism is based, at least in part, on recent data. Looking at general venture market statistics, he’s down more than 20% in his first nine months. According to Goldman, climate-related technology has increased by 50%.

Advice for founders

Of course, getting there is not easy. Goldman offers some cautionary advice to share with founders. This is based not on concerns about whether climate technology is headed in the right direction, but on how much money is flowing into companies from investors who were traditionally uninvolved in earlier stages.

