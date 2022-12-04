



I am constantly told that data is everything. I’m confused.

technically incorrect

Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience—you might call it subjective data—always beats a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeter startup founder.

So what do you think of eye-straining sites that desperately want to make your life more beautiful?

When I first saw DataScalp (it’s not a pretty name), I wondered if the author’s own eyes and life experiences weren’t what they should be.

The name, one might think, “Dear Lord, why?” And this site looks like, well, a forgotten concoction of the less creative era of 1997.

But DataScalp’s mission, yes, is to improve the flying experience thanks to data. Not data provided by DataScalp, but data provided by miserable people like you who have endured terrible flight experiences.

The site provides running scores for airline cancellations, baggage accuracy, on-time performance, and cancellation times to refunds.

But I ask you, can’t you already find all this on the web? Doesn’t this information already exist? And, perhaps most importantly, given that Americans have so few real options when it comes to flying, will this data influence human behavior?

I asked DataScalp creator Dwight Harris Jr. about some of my fears.

“This content relies on inferential statistics to mimic what airlines actually have, but withholds. DataScalp’s content is based on products and services. Like Yelp, subjective We don’t allow ranking in, it’s not based on preference.”

He also provided an interesting thought. “Consumers gravitate to well-performing airlines, leaving airlines with plenty of inventory, which pushes prices down. make an impact.”

I wonder if that will happen.

So what’s your name? A little controversial?

Note to Wright Jr.: “As you scalp tickets, DataScalp disambiguates information. It’s very difficult to come up with a company name or website that includes the word data. DataScalp as a name is It’s a godsend.”

Who am I going to argue with when God calls?

But airlines are getting their act together now, right? At least they say so. The Thanksgiving period seemed relatively peaceful. Even Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thought so.

Oh, but Harris Jr. claims things get worse. “The only reason Thanksgiving travel was relatively easy is because of climate change, which made November relatively warm. But airlines haven’t changed anything. Problems that have always been there until now will get worse.”

Yes, but it’s always been like this, right? especially on the east coast. You can’t change the tide of a storm.

Harris Jr. disagrees. he said: “Airlines won’t change until they have reliable customer feedback that can’t be siled or hidden in one of the customer feedback forms. DataScalp isn’t pretty, but it solves a nasty problem i am ready: .”

To be honest, I find it hard to see how the collected thoughts of Angry American Flyers can make a difference. Airlines know they can complain whatever they want, but when four airlines own more than 80% of the seats, it’s hard to take what you get and get to your destination. I have to thank you.

Perhaps this winter will be the takeoff for DataScalp. Listen to Harris Jr.’s ominous tone.

I think you have nothing to lose by providing your opinion on this new Reddit of the Air. And Wright Jr. claims his site changes human behavior. (Yes, it is.)

“I worked on Wall Street for 10 years,” he told me. “I have successfully changed corporate behavior at the highest level. This approach has proven effective.”

But of course. Companies are people too, right?

