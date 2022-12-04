Asdas Affordable Refill and Ford’s Investment in EV Manufacturing: Sustainability Success Stories of the Week





Published weekly, the series explores five key pillars – energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and business leadership – across the campaign to explore how businesses and sustainability professionals can achieve the Mission Possible. It shows what you are working on. After a two-week break around COP27, we resume this series.

Across the UK and elsewhere in Europe, leading companies, cities, states and regions are turning their environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up his five positive stories on sustainability this week.

Energy: Construction took place at a 50MW wind farm in Greece

Last month, EY released its latest biannual ranking of domestic markets in terms of how attractive they are to renewable energy investors. Austria and Greece were the biggest climbers, each ranking five times his last rank. EY noted that the streamlining of Greece’s onshore wind licenses contributed to the improved score.

Greece now has another new onshore wind farm. Iberdrola confirmed this week that the installation of the 12-turbine Askio III wind farm in Galatini, West Macedonia, has been completed. The project included extending the nearest substation and laying 30 km of cable.

Iberdrola says that if the project is not completed before winter, it could cause significant delays due to snow on the surrounding mountains most of the year. Currently, 54,000 households will benefit from clean electricity generated at the facility this season.

Resources: Asda ensures that refills are cheaper than prepackaged products.

A City to Sea survey of more than 2,000 UK adults earlier this year found that 40% believe refillables or other plastic-free options are always more expensive than prepackaged products. I understand. Cost concerns have turned out to be the main barrier to replenishment in the cost of living crisis.

So it’s welcome news that Asda has promised shoppers who use one of its stores a refill offer that refills are always cheaper than packaged alternatives. The supermarket, like City to Sea, found that perception of cost was a major factor hindering refill growth through research conducted in collaboration with WRAP.

Refills are available at Asda stores in York, Milton Keynes, Glasgow (Triglen) and Leeds (Middleton). Shoppers at these locations can get refillable cereals, pet food, snacks, tea, coffee, pasta, rice and legumes. We also offer gels and hand washes.

Susan Thomas, senior director of sustainable commercial practices at Asdas, said:

Mobility: Ford commits 150m to EV manufacturing in the UK

The Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) issued a call to action to the UK government earlier this week, calling for a coordinated action plan to safeguard the future of car manufacturing. Influential industry groups said high energy prices and a lack of skills in electric vehicles (EVs) are deterring them from becoming investors.

Then on Thursday (December 1), Ford confirmed that it would increase its investment in EV-related skills and infrastructure from 25 million to 150 million at its Hailwood hub in Merseyside. This investment will secure 500 jobs.

Ford said in a statement that the location is integral to serving its EV plans across Europe. End sales of petrol and diesel cars in Europe by 2030. The van is dated to his 2035. The investment should allow the factory to increase its EV capacity by 70%.

This is a very important next step for Ford to sell nine EVs within two years, says Ford UK Chairman Tim Slatt. UK employees play a key role in Ford’s all-electric future. This is demonstrated by Halewoods pivot to a new zero-emission powertrain and innovation in finalizing his E:PRiME production process at Dunton.

THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT: Fiera Real Estate sets net-zero target for 2035

UK property investment manager Fiera, which manages more than 330 properties worldwide worth more than $5.6 billion, pledged this week to become a net-zero business by 2035. emissions.

Fiera worked with Planet Mark to measure emissions and develop a plan to address Scope 1 and 2 emissions. We acknowledge that these emissions represent a small percentage of our overall footprint, making our progress here a priority first step.

The business has committed to targeting net zero for all new development and is updating requirements for all assets held within UK development funds. It also develops plans to address emissions from existing facilities.

We all have a responsibility to accelerate action on climate change and contribute to meeting credible carbon reduction targets, said Jessica Pilz, Global Head of ESG at Fiera UK. Our Net Zero Carbon Pathway demonstrates a clear commitment to reach net zero by 2035, and we aim to do so despite the headwinds we face in the market.

Sustainability leadership: three UK universities announce they are closing oil and gas recruitment on campus

It is often said that one of the biggest challenges to moving to net-zero is the need to dramatically change education and training delivery to create a skilled workforce. There have been positive developments in this area this week as the UK government announced a plan to upskill workers in the energy, heating and building sectors to enable 9.2 million workers to adopt energy efficiency measures and low-carbon heating. did.

Elsewhere, the University of Bedforshire, the University of the Arts London and Wrexham-Grindow College have all this week made moves to discourage graduates from pursuing careers in high-carbon industries. The university has adopted a policy that explicitly prohibits oil, gas, and mining companies from using carrier services.

The move follows a campaign by student-led charity People and Planet. The organization has already succeeded in getting Birkbeck to make the same commitment.

Wrexham-Grindur College Student Union President Lauren Hall said the news was another example of the university’s continued commitment to making positive change for its students. She added: I hope this will act as a catalyst for neighboring Welsh institutions to strive for excellence in both ethical and sustainable practice.

