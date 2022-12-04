The former Google MD rushed to catch a flight at Delhi Airport without paying the taxi driver.what happened next will win your heart





Parminder Singh shared his experience on Twitter. He said he forgot to pay the taxi driver because he was in a hurry to catch his flight from Delhi airport.

New Delhi, updated: Dec 4 2022 17:53 IST

Former Google MD Perminder Singh.

By Srimoyee Chowdhury: A few instances of the Internet popping up from time to time prove that humanity still exists in this world. A similar thing happened to former Google MD Perminder Singh during a trip to Delhi. In a capital city riddled with grotesque incidents, this story will warm your heart and restore faith in its people.

Singh shared his experience on Twitter. He said he forgot to pay the taxi driver because he was in a hurry to catch his flight from Delhi airport.After realizing his mistake, he called the driver and paid the amount. I was. However, the driver had a very unusual reaction to this problem.

A soft-spoken taxi driver dropped us off at Delhi Airport. We left without paying. I called frantically to ask how to pay and he replied “Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge”. I will not say the amount. He knew we didn’t live here. We finally paid him and learned that decency exists, Singh writes.

Let’s see:

A soft-spoken taxi driver dropped us off at Delhi Airport. We left without paying. I called frantically to ask how to pay and he replied “Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge”. I will not say the amount. He knew we didn’t live here. We finally paid him and learned that decency exists.Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 3, 2022

The post has received over 600 likes and many reactions. People admired the gesture that the driver showed, proving the fact that there are still good people among us.

I’m glad you did it. we did the same. I totally agree that the soft skills of a taxi driver (like many other professions) are important. It just makes the ride much more comfortable.Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 4, 2022

It happens all the time if you’re used to using Uber connected to your credit card.I did it but was called back by taxi driver Anshuman Misra (@anshumansg) Dec 4, 2022

Delhi Dil vaalo ki..same incident happened to me but at that time he was cycle riksha vaala.I was rushing to metro.During the ride he was very humble and civil speaking I forgot to pay him.I am still in debt of that 15.rupees.Manish Sisodia (@manish_sisodia) December 4, 2022

Hard to believe these days. I had a hard time explaining that I paid online a few times, especially in Delhi. On the verge of missing the plane!! .

Glad to know you met one of the few good people left on earth. Cheers aatank619 is not following (@crestlesswave_) Dec 3, 2022

Thanks to Parminder for highlighting. Politeness alone is not the property of a decent-looking person. The cab driver is a shining example of the highest level. We usually hear the opposite story. We are proud to hear this.Anil Seth (@AnilSet11541728) December 4, 2022

Thanks to Parminderji for sharing this incident. It shows that decency is valued in this world.Moksha 123 (@ sridar369) December 4, 2022

What do you think of this sweet affair?

Edited by:

Srimoy Chowdhury

release date:

December 4, 2022

