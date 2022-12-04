7 Awesome Google Drive Features You May Not Know About





Many people take Google Drive for granted. Store your files there and retrieve them when you need them. But Google Drive does more than meets the eye. Here are some useful features that are often overlooked.

Find files with advanced search

The more files you upload to Google Drive, the more files you have to look through when you need them. Luckily, there are advanced search options that make the task easier.

at the top of the main page[ドライブで検索]Enter a keyword or phrase in the box.then to the right of the search box[検索オプションを表示]Click the icon.

You will be presented with many options that you can use to search for your files. Select a file type or owner, use a keyword for the file or file name, select a location, select a modified date option, or use any of the other fields provided.

Select Search to view the results. You can also perform a search directly in your Google Drive folder if you know which folder the file is in.

Direct link to file

Another useful feature of Google Drive is getting direct links to files. This can be done without opening the file. Then save it to your notes for quick access or sharing with collaborators.

Right-click the file and select Get Link.

Then select “Copy Link” to put the link on your clipboard where you can paste it wherever you like. You can also use this box to enter a contact’s email address to share the link.

at the bottom of the window[一般アクセス]Use the section to control who can open the file using the link. Select Restricted to allow access only to those you share it with, or select Anyone with the link to allow anyone who clicks the link to open the file.

Working with Microsoft Office files

With Google Drive, you don’t need to own Microsoft Office to work with Office files. You may receive Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files that you need to view or edit. These files can be opened in the corresponding Google apps, Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Additionally, you can download Docs, Sheets, and Slides documents in Microsoft Office format.

To open an Office document, upload it to Google Drive like any other file. Then double-click or right-click and go to Open With and select from Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

If you open the file in the corresponding app, you will see that the file format is preserved at the top. Your changes are automatically saved and you can download the file in its original Office format.

If you have a document, spreadsheet or slide file that you want to export and save in Office format, this is easy. open the document and[ファイル]Go to tab.[ダウンロード]and select a format in the pop-out menu.

Manage file versions

Like getting a link to a file without opening it, you can manage its versions. This feature works not only with images, but also with PDFs and Microsoft Office files.

Right-click the file and select Manage Versions.

A pop-up window will appear showing each version of the file, including the current version.

Old versions may be deleted after 30 days or 100 saved versions, as shown at the top of the window. If you want to keep your previous version, click the three dots to the right of it and[Keep Forever]Choose.

If you have a newer version stored on your device that you want to use,[新しいバージョンをアップロード]Choose. Then browse to your file and select Upload.

Two additional actions you can take are to delete or download the displayed version. Use the three dots to the right of the version to[削除]or[ダウンロード]Choose.

View file activity, details, and description

It may seem simple, but being able to view file activity and details might be exactly what you need. Additionally, you can add your own details using the Google Drive description.

Open the details sidebar in one of the following ways:

Right-click the file and select Show Details.Select the file and click[詳細を表示]Click the icon (lowercase “i”). Select the file and click the three dots at the top to[詳細を表示]Choose.

A sidebar appears with two tabs: Details and Activities.[詳細], you can see the file type, size, owner, creation date, etc. Activity lets you see when a file was uploaded, when it was edited, and more.

To add a description to your file, click in the sidebar.[詳細]Use tabs.Of the lower[説明]Enter text in the box and press Enter or Return. This is a good way to distinguish files with similar names.

Add comments to files

Another useful Google Drive feature is the ability to add comments to files. This is useful for notes to yourself or collaborators.

Open the file in preview mode.To do this, select the file and click the preview icon (eye) at the top, or right-click and[プレビュー]Choose.

Select the part of the file you want to comment on and click on the right or top[コメント]Select an icon.

Enter your comment in the box that appears, and[コメント]Click.

Note that you can use the @ (at) symbol to refer to collaborators if you want. As a bonus, you can assign your comment to that person.[割り当て先]check the box and[割り当て]Click.

Upload files with your mobile device’s camera

If you’re using the Google Drive mobile app, there are additional features that make uploading easier. You can use your device’s camera to capture files and other items and upload them as PDFs (Android) or images (iPhone).

For Android

Open the Android Google Drive app and tap the plus sign to upload your file. Then select “Scan”.

Tap the shutter button to scan items and use the checkmark to save. If necessary, you can select the trash can icon to recapture the scan. Select Save.

Choose where you want to save it in Google Drive and click again[保存]Tap. The scanned file will appear as a PDF.

For iPhone

Open the Google Drive app on your iPhone and tap the plus sign to upload your files. Then select “Use Camera”.

Tap the shutter button to capture an image, then tap Use Photo to upload. If desired, you can also select Retake to recapture the shot.

After a while, the image will appear in Google Drive.

Sometimes the functionality is obvious, especially for features that you use frequently. However, there are others who may not be aware that you exist and would be very helpful.

