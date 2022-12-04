How to request a Google Stadia refund





Google will finally close Stadia’s virtual doors on January 18, 2023. Google Stadia was an ambitious gaming service launched by Google in 2019. .

Customers paid full price for Google Stadia games and hardware. So instead of simply shutting down servers and collecting customers’ money, Google is issuing full refunds for Google Stadia purchases. Here’s how to get a refund and what exactly you can get your money back for.

What types of Google Stadia purchases are refunded?

There are many reasons why Google pulled the plug on Stadia. However, the service doesn’t come cheap, and customers can get their money back for selected purchases.

Google Stadia charged customers for hardware, games, add-ons such as DLC and in-game currency, and Stadia Pro subscription fees. You can get a refund for everything except the Stadia Pro subscription fee.

This means that you can get your money back for games, DLC or in-game currency purchased on Google Stadia, not just the hardware itself. But there are pitfalls.

Refunds are only offered for purchases made through the Google Store or Stadia Store. So if you happen to buy Stadia hardware from a physical retailer like Best Buy or Target, you’re out of luck.

However, there are two Google physical stores in New York, so you can still get a refund if you purchased your hardware there.

How do I get a Google Stadia refund?

You don’t need to do anything to get your Google Stadia refund. Money for qualifying purchases will be automatically transferred to the account that made the purchase.

This is very convenient for some customers. But 3 years is a long time, and it’s quite possible that you’ll lose access to the account you used to make the original purchase.

On the Google Help Stadia FAQ page, Google says it will contact the financial institution in this case to discuss how to receive the refund.

When will I receive my Google Stadia refund?

Google plans to complete most refunds before Stadia shuts down in January. As of November 9, 2022, Google began sending emails to customers eligible for refunds for games and additional purchases. You will receive your refund within 10-15 business days of receiving the email.

If you’ve made 20 or fewer game-related purchases on Google Stadia, you’ll receive a separate email for each purchase. If you’ve made 20 or more game-related purchases, we’ll wait and send you one email with all purchase details.

Google has yet to release details regarding Google Stadia hardware refunds.

Google sure to regain trust by refunding Google Stadia purchases

It’s been a long and bumpy road for Google Stadia. However, it’s rare for a business to refund a customer in cases like this, so the move certainly gives Google some brownie points back.

The problem of servers being shut down and deprived of access to games from customers who paid to experience them is becoming a bigger risk as cloud gaming grows in popularity. It will be interesting to see how it deals with .

