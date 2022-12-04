Face ID out, Apple ring in! Does Google hold the secret to the next big iPhone innovation?





When Apple first introduced its advanced 3D face unlock technology as part of the iPhone X in 2017, there were a lot of things we didn’t like.

Face ID took longer to unlock my iPhone than Touch ID. Viewing the phone from an angle didn’t work and took up a ton of space, which changed the look of the iPhone and gave rise to the iconic notch. Still, Face ID wasn’t the only reason I sold the iPhone. The XS and iPhone XR were back in 2019 before moving to the Huawei P30 Pro, but it wasn’t even one of the reasons I stuck with one of Apple’s 2018 iPhones.

So before ordering the iPhone 13 mini earlier this year, there were naturally some reservations. I was used to the convenience of the iPhone 8’s old but gold fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro’s optical scanner also allowed me to unlock my phone even when it was on a table, albeit at a slower rate.

But Face ID gets better every year. Not only can it recognize your face faster, but it can recognize you from more (weird) angles. On top of that, the notch is smaller (no longer on the iPhone 14 Pro series), and it feels like you’re taking up less screen real estate to use this handy security feature.

So Face ID is perfect. End of story. good bye.

Well, not really, but Apple’s facial recognition technology still has some notable limitations and takes away the “just works” factor that Tim Cook & Co loves so much. But what comes after Face ID? The return of Touch ID? Or something completely different? You know… Google might have the answer! Face ID is the “magic Apple technology” that everyone loves when it works (not 100% of the time).

As I said at the beginning, Face ID changed me.But this doesn’t make it perfect

In fact, I think my willingness to accept or condone Face ID is largely due to my genuine appreciation for the iPhone 13 mini. Mainly, this phone is very compact and that’s what makes it so unique to me.

Sure, the technical improvements Apple has made to Face ID have helped, but facial recognition is still far from perfect.

Face ID still can’t unlock your phone if you’re wearing a headgear that covers both eyes and the rest of your face. ) Apple’s 3D unlocking system has a limited angular range, so it still can’t be unlocked if the phone is on a desk. Outdoors or on a treadmill, even if Face ID fails to read your face, you won’t get an immediate response to let you know to correct your positioning, so you’ll have to enter your PIN (like a caveman!).

I’ve found Face ID to be something of a “magic Apple technology” and I love how it works. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work 100%. It’s nearby, but it’s not there.

If Touch ID isn’t coming back, what’s next for Face ID on Apple’s iPhone? Google is hiding the answer! right! If Face ID isn’t perfect, fast enough, or reliable enough, what else can Apple and other phone makers do to unlock phones, make payments, and more? What other options do we have as users? Well, perhaps the answer is part of something called “Ambient Commuting”…

AmbientComputing is a broad term for the environment of smart devices, data, AI decision-making, and human activity, allowing computers to operate in parallel with everyday life without the need for direct human instruction or intervention. Make it possible. Basically, your computer does things silently in the background.

The phrase was coined in the 1990s, but first became prominent in the mid-2010s. Still, it wasn’t until around 2018 that it became a buzzword used regularly by Google, HP, and organizations across Silicon Valley.

digital trends

If you’re a phone enthusiast, the easiest way to understand ambient computing is to find out what Google does with the Google Assistant we all know and love! It started as voice search, then went through Google (a not-so-smart version of AI intelligence focused on predicting user behavior) and has now become the smartest virtual assistant available, at least for consumers. I’m here.

Thanks to Google’s vast data collection and powerful machine learning algorithms, the Google Assistant is an integral part of the company’s ambient computing now and in the future, and really holds the whole concept of “computers talking to each other.” doing.

So in 2016, Sundar Pichai & Co launched not only the first Pixel smartphone with Google Assistant, but a whole family of devices with virtual robots (Pixel Buds, Google Home, Nest Hub, etc.).

There are countless devices today that host the Google Assistant. Most notably the Assistant-powered Google Pixel Watch and his Pixel tablet due out in 2023. This tablet focuses on transforming into a Google Nest Hub when you’re done, thanks to a clever docking solution. Aside from Google’s own hardware, the Google Assistant is or could be part of nearly every smart TV, wireless earbuds, headphones, smartwatches, cars (via Android Auto), and even light bulbs. There is a nature. Ambient computing, indeed.

The future of Face ID is… “No ID” – Will “Apple Ring” be the answer to phone security in the future? , the software, and most importantly the database. Sequenced scenes make finding songs, trivia facts, unlocking your phone, and more as seamless as possible.

That’s why I believe the future of secure phone unlocking is to do as little as possible to unlock your phone.

Those of you who have an Apple Watch (which I don’t have) and an iPhone will know that the iPhone doesn’t require Face ID to unlock when it’s near the Apple Watch. So, in a way, ambient computing is already happening all around us. So it does exactly what it’s meant to do, reducing our input to get things done.

Google’s Now Playing feature, which keeps track of what songs are playing in the background and displays them on your lock screen, is another example of the power of ambient computing.

Using the Apple Ring and Google Ring to unlock your phone as part of ambient computing , to find a way to unlock your phone so you can safely make purchases. Surround yourself with other Apple and Google devices that allow you to access your phone based on your location (Android already does). Humans wear and carry things that can be used as the core element of this ambient computing. Of course, some people wear their watches all the time (even when they go to bed), but others, like me, don’t. Also, some have his Google Nest Hub or Home Pod at home, some don’t (like me).

What about the Apple Ring/Google Ring?

I’ve heard such rumors before, but they were nothing more than wishful thinking. Frankly, I realize that what I’m doing now isn’t all that different either.

Google managed to shrink the 100GB Google Assistant down to just 0.5GB, and instead of living in the cloud, the virtual robot could live on a Pixel phone, earpiece, or tablet. Meanwhile, Apple has put his PC-grade chips in iPhones and very advanced tiny processors in AirPods.

So I’m confident that you can have a ring, necklace, or other wearable accessory central to Apple’s or Google’s ecosystem that will allow you to communicate with your phone and unlock it without a second thought. I’m here.

Of course, it didn’t just scratch the surface. The cherry on top is that the smart ring has many other applications.Perhaps it can monitor your health, get in your car and start the engine.

Unless, of course, Apple and Google go straight to implanting chips? am i right?

