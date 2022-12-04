Google Pixel 8: Everything we know so far





The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro won’t arrive until Fall 2023. However, Google is notoriously bad at keeping its hardware secret, and there have been plenty of leaks and rumors about its upcoming flagship product.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro build on the success and popularity of the Pixel 6 series, using Google’s second-generation Tensor chips as their primary hardware upgrade, but leveraging its new chipset. A software upgrade is definitely a high-profile update.

Will Google be more ambitious with its Pixel 8 hardware upgrades in 2023? Can Google keep its more affordable flagship price?

These are just a few of the questions we’ll try to answer based on the leaks and rumors we’ve collected so far, plus everything we know about Google’s Pixel series.

Google Pixel 8 release date

Unsurprisingly, we still don’t have a firm release date for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, Google is sticking to a fairly narrow range of dates for his Pixel event, so we can make an educated guess that will prove to be accurate.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced on October 6, 2022. This is consistent with most previous Pixel releases. Here are the release dates for all of the flagship Pixels:

Based on previous Pixel announcements, the frontrunners for 2023 are October 3rd or October 10th, with the next likely option for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro release event being October 4th or It’s October 11th.

No convincing leaks on pricing yet. It’s a shame that the relatively strange pricing structure of Google’s flagship Pixel phones makes this an interesting subject.

It came as a bit of a shock when Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for $599 and $899. We were used to $799 as a starting price for flagship phones with premium flagship models starting at $999. This is the case for Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 model.

There were rumors that Google would change this with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which ended up at the exact same $599 and $899 prices. We’ve already seen some deals on both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so this price doesn’t seem like a burden to Google. are $599 and $899.

The only thing that makes me pause is that the price difference between these two phones is a little perplexing. Now with Pixel 7, you can copy and print it. However, classifying the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro is a little trickier. There’s no dispute that Google’s Pro phone is in the conversation with the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Plus. Both start at $999, but aren’t worth the relative value compared to his standard Pixel.

This is pure speculation, but this could eventually lead Google to either raise the price of the standard Pixel or lower the price of the Pixel Pro. If you hear that Google has a “Pixel 8 Ultra” or what it calls a high-end flagship, it will give more credence to the price changes between the two models.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Google Pixel 8 Hardware

Hardware leaks have been limited so far, but thanks to GalaxyClub, Samsung is working hard on Google’s custom Tensor 3 chip, which will power the Pixel 8 before the Pixel 7 is released. I knew that

Both Google’s Tensor and Tensor 2 chips dramatically outperform the mid-tier, upper-tier Snapdragon chips that Google used previously, especially when it comes to AI and machine learning tasks for which Google has optimized its chipset. but I still don’t know where it is. Tensor 3 falls in comparison to his recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which promises to bring ray tracing to phones like the Galaxy S23 in 2023.

WinFuture is said to have found evidence of two potential Pixel 8 models in publicly available code referring to the devices as “Husky” and “Shiba.” Both had 12GB of RAM (up from 8GB on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro) and the same model found in the Pixel 7 models.

The same leak included the display resolution of the ‘Shiba’. Supposedly, the Pixel 8 is 2268 x 1080 (one step down from the Pixel 7’s 2400 x 1080 resolution), and “Husky” offers 2822 x 1344 (again, one step down). from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 3120 x 1440 resolution). It’s possible Google decided that the extra resolution was wasted and could drain battery and resources, but it’s at least rare to see a phone step down the resolution, so let’s take a grain of this rumor. Please take it with the salt of

We know nothing about the phone’s design, but it’s unlikely Google will deviate from the now at least recognizable, if not universally loved, Pixel design language. is. That prominent camera bar has allowed people to actually identify Pixel phones for the first time, and given the money Google is pouring into advertising, it’s probably something they don’t want to give up.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Google Pixel 8 prospects and what we want to see

Google has made big strides with its Pixel line in the last few years after seemingly on the verge of shutting down its phone division as it has plenty of other projects to do. Before that, Pixel phones arguably offered great cameras and some compelling software features, but battery life, performance, design, and video quality were an afterthought.

Not today. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best phones on the market and the Pixel 6a is the best budget phone available. So what would you like to see from the Pixel 8?

Make your Pixel 8 display up to 120 Hz. 90Hz is a huge improvement over his 60Hz display on the iPhone 14, but there are his sub-$300 Samsung phones with 120Hz displays. It’s time for his standard Pixel to make that leap.

That wish ends up going against my next wishlist item, which improves battery life.I can get through the day with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s below average. Find out where the Pixel 8, or at least the Google Pixel 8 Pro, has the best battery life among phones, especially considering Google can’t win the raw performance battle.

Finally, if the Pixel 8 Pro maintains its higher $899 price point compared to the $599 Pixel 8, I hope Google introduces something else to differentiate the top tier. , a 10x telephoto sensor like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, or going back to the previous item and referring to a much larger battery than the standard Pixel, but something more to justify that price difference is required.

We have about 10 months until Google takes the stage and announces the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Bookmark this page if you want to keep up with all the latest leaks and rumors throughout the year.

