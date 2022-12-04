McCarthy says Google, Facebook should be investigated





Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Sunday following a terrible revelation about how Twitter executives censored the 2020 publication of the Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop, threatening other big tech like Facebook and Google. I asked the company to investigate.

McCarthy, who is running for House Speaker when Republicans take control of the House in January, also wants intelligence officials to extend their security clearances if they are using their positions to influence politics. Said it should be removed.

“Now we need to start looking at Facebook and Google. Told.

“But they also used the Intel community to lie to the American public. Should those people keep their clearance? Those people still allowed to have information? If they’re going to be politicians, no they shouldn’t.This is just the tip of the iceberg of what needs to be explored going forward,” he continued.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy says Google and Facebook should also investigate after it was revealed how Twitter censored The Post’s article about Hunter Biden.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Council Director James Clapper were among a group of former intelligence officials who signed the statement days after the Washington Post’s October 2020 bomb report. , claimed that it “has all the classic characteristics of Russian information operations.”

Elon Musk released details of Twitter’s internal deliberations on Friday, via journalist Matt Taibi, about how a small group of executives “took extraordinary steps to suppress” The Post’s reporting. Announced.

McCarthy said that everything Musk has done since buying Twitter for $44 billion in October “brings out the truth.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.AP Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Getty Images

They kept their deliberations secret from then-CEO Jack Dorsey and concluded without evidence that the report may contain “hacked material.”

The Twitter censorship came just weeks before the 2020 election, when Hunter Biden’s father, Joe Biden, was at odds with then-President Donald Trump, minority leaders in the House of Representatives noted.

“95% of all searches go through Google. Twitter, say you can’t and withhold a newspaper article. Then you’ll have the information community saying you’re lying. Chairman Adam Schiff. [House Intelligence Committee] I’m saying that’s not the case with Wolf Blitzer,” McCarthy said.

“They have taken over not only the government, but the corporations and lied to the American people. postponed,” he said.

