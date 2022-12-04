iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 pro ; check out the comparison





Here’s a look at the differences between the iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 pro.

Here you can see a comparison of the three premium mobiles. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 14 pro, Google Pixel 7 pro. Check it out and decide which one you want.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED screen has a pixel density of 501 ppi and a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. A quad camera array with 108MP+12MP+10MP and 40MP front cameras has been added by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers great performance thanks to its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, Adreno 730 GPU and generous 12 GB of RAM. The gadget is charged with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 5000mAh. Its battery, in addition to being non-removable, is compatible with 45-watt fast-charging technology.

Display 6.80 inch Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Front Camera 40MP Rear Camera 108MP + 12MP + 10MP RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery Capacity 5000mAh OS Android 12 iPhone 14 Pro

The 6.1-inch OLED display on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro boasts a high screen resolution of 1179 x 2556 pixels and a pixel density of 461 ppi for stunning images. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has three cameras on the back. 48MP + 12MP + 12MP, and 12MP front camera. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has a powerful 6 GB of RAM and an Apple A16 Bionic CPU. Manufacturers offer powerful dual-core or quad-core processing architectures. Additionally, Apple has installed a 5-core Apple GPU to provide the best graphics performance.

It contains a 3200 mAh non-removable lithium-ion battery that is part of the smartphone battery family.

Display 6.10 inch (1179×2556) Processor Apple A16 Bionic Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 12MP RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB OS iOS 16 Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G

The Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G’s 6.7-inch OLED front panel offers a stunning image with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Google smartphones have three cameras. It has a 10MP front camera and a 50MP+48MP+12MP triple camera configuration on the back. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G has 12 GB of RAM and is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU.

As for the battery, the 30 W fast charging up to 5000 mAh in total eliminates the extra wait. The lithium polymer material of which this cell is constructed is not removable.

Display 6.70 inch (1440×3120) Processor Google Tensor G2 Front camera 10MP Rear camera 50MP + 48MP + 12MP RAM 12GB Storage 128GB OS Android 13 iPhone 14 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 pro Specifications iPhone 14 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro CPU Apple A16 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2 RAM 6GB 8GB, 12GB 12GB Internal Memory 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB Rear Camera 108MP + 12MP + 10MP 48MP + 12MP + 12MP 50MP + 48MP + 12MP OS iOS16 5Android 12 Android 13 Priced from Rs. 109,999. Rs 139,900 Rs 84,999.

