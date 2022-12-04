Google Encrypts Messages App’s Group Chats End-to-End to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of SMS





The short messaging service, commonly known as SMS, turned 30 today, and to celebrate its birthday, Google announced that the Messages app will support end-to-end encryption for group chats in the coming weeks. – One conversation for several years.

However, end-to-end encryption for group chats is only available to Messages users who have signed up for the beta program, so if you want to try it out, you’ll need to join the beta program. Learn more about the Messages app beta program here.

In addition to announcing end-to-end encryption for group chats, Google also announced that the Messages app will allow users to respond to RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages with emojis of their choice, similar to WhatsApp.

Google also delved into Apple’s refusal to adopt RCS on the occasion of SMS’s 30th anniversary, stating, “All major mobile carriers and manufacturers, except Apple, have adopted RCS as the standard. Apple has adopted RCS.” And iPhone users continue to rely on SMS to message Android phone users, which means their texting is stuck in the 1990s.”

The Mountain View-based internet search giant launched a #GetTheMessage campaign a few months ago calling on Apple to adopt RCS, but the Cupertino-based tech giant has been very critical of its stance. stubbornly stubborn, and Apple CEO Tim Cook says he will. Rather, it converts Android users to iPhones.

It remains to be seen how this “green bubble versus blue bubble” will play out, and how long it will be before Apple shakes up and adopts RCS.

